Bulk Chemical Packaging Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment And Key Trends 2019-2028

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 9-year forecast of the global bulk chemical packaging market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the global bulk chemical packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in six geographic segments along with bulk chemical packaging market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report studies the global bulk chemical packaging market for the period 20182027. The prime objective of the global bulk chemical packaging market is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global bulk chemical packaging market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global bulk chemical packaging market report begins with an executive summary for various categories and their share in the chemical packaging market. It is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global bulk chemical packaging market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the bulk chemical packaging market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, an attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the markets attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the bulk chemical packaging market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis of bulk chemical packaging are provided.

The global market for bulk chemical packaging is further segmented as per product type, capacity type, and end-use packaging applications. On the basis of product type, the global bulk chemical packaging market is segmented into drums, IBCS, and flexi tanks & others. On the basis of capacity type, the global bulk chemical packaging market is segmented into 100-250 litres, 250-500 litres, and above 500 litres. On the basis of end-use applications, the global bulk chemical packaging market is segmented as consumer chemicals, speciality chemicals, basic inorganic chemicals, polymers, and petrochemicals.

The next section of the report highlights the bulk chemical packaging market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 20182027. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional bulk chemical packaging market. Main regions assessed in the report on the global bulk chemical packaging market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global bulk chemical packaging market evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional bulk chemical packaging market for 20182027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers of bulk chemical packaging and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the bulk chemical packaging market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the bulk chemical packaging market is expected to develop in the future. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse bulk chemical packaging market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the bulk chemical packaging market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global bulk chemical packaging market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the bulk chemical packaging market. Another key feature of the global bulk chemical packaging market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the bulk chemical packaging market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with a segmental split is mentioned in the report titled global bulk chemical packaging market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of bulk chemical packaging globally, Future Market Insights developed the bulk chemical packaging market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities in the global bulk chemical packaging market.

In the final section of the on bulk chemical packaging, the dashboard view of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total bulk chemical packaging market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific bulk chemical packaging manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the bulk chemical packaging marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies in the global bulk chemical packaging market are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key manufacturers operating in the bulk chemical packaging market include Grief Inc., C.L.Smith Company, Schutz Container Systems, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., Industrial Container Services (ICS), Sonoco Product Company, Three Rivers Packaging Inc., TPL Plastech Ltd., Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, Fibrestar Drums Limited, Great Western Containers Inc., Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc., International Paper Company, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc., Hoover Ferguson Group, and Synder Industries Inc.

Bulk Chemical Packaging Market: Key Segments Covered

By product type, the global bulk chemical packaging market is segmented as:

Drums

IBCs

Flexitanks & Others

By capacity type, the global bulk chemical packaging market is segmented as:

100-250 litres

250-500 litres

Above 500 litres

By end-use packaging applications, the global bulk chemical packaging market is segmented as:

Consumer Chemicals

Speciality Channels

Basic Inorganic Chemicals

Polymers

Petrochemicals

Regional analysis of the bulk chemical packaging market is presented for the following market segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APEJ

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

