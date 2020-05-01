Calcium Diglutamate Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Calcium Diglutamate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Food additives adds flavour, colour and nutritional value to the food products along with increasing their shelf lives. Hence, forming a significant part of the savoury food manufacturing industry. Flavour enhancers are yet another important component of food additives, which help to enhance the flavours of the food and add an additional appeal to the food preparation. Flavour enhancers are widely used in commercialised food products such as soups, snacks and frozen food products. Glutamate is one of the most commonly used flavour enhancers and occur naturally in tomatoes, cheese and mushrooms among others.

Glutamate is categorised on basis of its salt into monosodium glutamate, calcium diglutamate, monopotassium glutamate, magnesium diglutamateandmonoammonium glutamate that are widely used as flavour enhancers. Calcium glutamate is derived from calcium acid salt of glutamic acid. Naturally calcium diglutamate can be produced form the fermentation process from carbohydrate medium as well as from vegetable protein. It is commonly known as calcium glutamate or CDG. It is regarded as an analog of monosodium glutamate. However, the characteristic property of calcium diglutamate is that it helps to substitute the salt content in the diet and thereby reduces the amount of salt content to be used in the food preparation, hence is an emerging alternative for monosodium glutamate.

Global Calcium Diglutamate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous product innovation in the field of food additives among food manufacturers is primarily driving the calcium diglutamate market. Calcium diglutamate is extensively used as flavour enhancer and also acts as salt substitute. Hence, is widely used in low salt food application especially soups to reduce the sodium content of the without compromising upon its taste. Moreover, due sodium free property of calcium diglutamate, it is preferred over monosodium glutamate and has attained approval as a food additive by food regulatory bodies. Hence, propelling the demand for products containing calcium diglutamate. Moreover, the calcium content of calcium digluatamate might discreetly enhance the calcium intake among its consumers. Hence nutrition experts significantly influence the food selection of the consumers to regulate their diet consumption pattern. Thereby, fuelling the calcium diglutamate market. Furthermore, calcium diglutamate is considered as soluble source of calcium ions, it also finds its application in the first aid treatment when exposed to hydrofluoric acid. Hence, this application may boost the market for calcium diglutamate.

However, glutamate and its salts especially monosodium glutamate accounts for certain harmful effects. Thereby, restraining the use of glutamate containing products among consumers. Hence, affecting the overall growth prospect of the calcium diglutamate market. Moreover, its products are prohibited for the children under 12 weeks and also have shown to interfere with oxidation of certain essential amino acids. Thereby, hindering the growth of calcium diglutamate market.

Global Calcium Diglutamate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, calcium diglutamate market is segmented into:-

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of form, calcium digluatamate market is segmented into:-

Powder

Crystal

Global Calcium Diglutamate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global calcium diglutamate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and North America. North America accounts for highest share of calcium diglutamate market as it is widely used as flavour enhancer in food preparation. Increasing demand for processed and convenience food is expected to account for significant growth of calcium digluatamate market.Asia Pacific region represents opportunistic market for the growth of calcium digluatamate. Increasing inclination of consumers towards more usage of condiments and processed food which apparently contain significant amount of calcium diglutamate is expected to upwell the calcium glutamate market. Europe as compared to Asia Pacific region is expected to record steady growth due to stringent regulatory laws imposed by food regulatory body. Thereby, a scenario of uncertainty prevails in Europe regarding the growth of calcium diglutamate market. Some of the prominent players identified in the global calcium diglutamate market includes A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd. and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Some of the prominent players identified in the global calcium diglutamate market includes A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd. and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

