China Air Purifier Market by Technology type, by Product type, by Distribution Channel – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2024

China Air purifier Market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2018-2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. The market study reveals that China Air Purifier Market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 38% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value. The report provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global Air purifier market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume.

This overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future scenario of the China Air Purifier market, key market indicators end-user adoption analysis. The report also offers a synopsis of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

China Air Purifier Market: Scope Of The Report

Air purifier market can be segmented on the basis of Technology type, Product type, Distribution Channel, End user and Region. Based on Technology type, the global air purifier market is further classified into HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Technology, UV Technology, Negative Ion and Others. Based on Product type, the China air purifier market can be fragmented into Portable Air Purifiers, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners, Electrostatic Precipitators, Smart air purifier and others. On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market can be segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. In terms of end use, the market is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial.

The report highlights the competitive landscape of the China air purifier market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. This report provides the essential information required to understand the key developments in the air purifier market, growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.

China Air Purifier Market: Key Findings Of The Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “China Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

China Air Purifier Market is expected to expand with the CAGR over 38% and 36% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value and volume respectively.

China is the dominating Country in the Asia Pacific region owing to the factor of growing advancement in technology of manufacturing air purifier such as conjugated air purifiers equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Activated Carbon Filters.

Increasing per capita income of the people, backed by rapid urbanization and industrialization rate, which makes it the major hub for the production of electronic as well as machine equipment, is boosting the growth of air purifier market in China.

The growing air pollution in China which is causing increasing rate of respiratory diseases, cases of asthma in children along with premature death is driving the need for more air purifiers and augmenting the China Air Purifier market.

China Air Purifier Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the China air purifier market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

China Air Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the China air purifier market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include, Xiaomi Inc., Dyson Pure Cool, Shenzhen Guanglei Electronic Co., Highend Home Appliance Co and others.

