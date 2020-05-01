China Food Additive Market by Product Type, by Source, by Application, Size and Forecast, 2018-2025

China Food Additive Market is expected to reach around USD 4 billion by 2025 and it is projected to grow with a growth rate over 5% during 2018-2025, in terms of value. The market is driven by the factors, including demand for processed and packaged food industries in the growing economy of the country. Moreover, the overall Food and Beverage is rapidly developing in this country due to surging consumer spending, which generates demand for food additives for production.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as, drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators and raw material analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of China food additive market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Analysis Period For The Report:

Historical Year: 2016

Base Year: 2017

Forecast Period: 2018 – 2025

Get Detailed Analysis of this Research [email protected] https://bit.ly/2NXYTmw

China Food Additive Market: Scope Of The Report

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Acidity Regulator, Sweetener, Colorant, Flavoring Agent, Emulsifier, Food Preservative, Anti-Caking & Others. Based on the source of Food Additive, the market is segmented into Natural Source & Synthetic Source. Further the market is bifurcated into Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Meat Products, Beverage, Dairy Product & Others. The report also covers the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the China food additive market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the China food additive market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape and financial highlights.

China Food Additive Market: Key Stakeholders

Cargill Inc., China

BASF SE, China

Archer Daniel Midland Company, China

AIPU Food Industry Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated, China

Tate & Lyle, PLC., China

China Food Additive Market: Key Findings Of The Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “China Food Additive Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

China food additive market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 4% & 3% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Food Additive is witnessing tremendous growth due to factors, including growing foreign investment in food and beverage industries. Moreover, China is world’s largest producer and supplier of certain food additives like Vitamins

Flavoring Agents has been the largest revenue contributor, in terms of value, to the China food additive market as compared to other product types. The demand for flavours, is influenced by Western style cooking in China which can be observed in the growing import for flavouring products, along with domestic consumption. Moreover, Chinese market is also witnessing growth in artificial flavor industry due to consumer demand for exotic flavours in food

Bakery and Confectionery is the highest growing end-user application in China food additive market since China has emerged as one of the largest producer and consumer of bakery and confectionery products, including pastry, breads, biscuits, chocolates and frozen beverages.

China Food Additive Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the China food additive market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

China Food Additive Market: Competitive Dynamics

The China food additive market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are CARGILL INC., AIPU Food Industry Co. Ltd., BASF SE, ARCHER DANIEL MIDLAND COMPANY, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, Cargill currently works with two research and development centers in China, including Shanghai and Beijing. The Shanghai Cargill ONE, opened in 2016, is Cargill’s first innovation center in Asia, which aims to produce new food products and flavours as per customer needs and tastes in China, keeping the food safety and security standards in place

Request for Detailed Analysis of [email protected] https://bit.ly/2C90my4

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +18666586826