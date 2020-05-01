Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2018 to 2028

Approximately 1.4 million new cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed each year. Obtaining an early diagnosis is critical as it is currently one of the deadliest cancers, totaling more than 600,000 deaths each year. Colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics can speed up the identification of colorectal cancer to provide patients with more treatment options. Individualized and targeted treatments are reshaping the colorectal molecular diagnostics market. Molecular pathology is a key factor to personalized medicine. Increasing adoption of high throughput sequencing technologies and identification of therapeutic targets has led to the development of many colorectal molecular diagnostic tests, which are superior to the conventional colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics tests.

Positive market trends and increasing investor confidence in several key players are helping mergers and acquisition activities in the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market. The disruption in the global healthcare market due to political factors such as the Obama Care Act, and regulatory framework changes, and other trade barriers, are anticipated to trigger merger and acquisition activities to drive the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market consolidation and further intensify the market competition

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in research in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry drive the growth of the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market significantly. Growing automation in laboratory is another factor supporting the growth of the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market. Ease of use of Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics, as well as accurate results is supporting the growth of the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market. Availability of low cost alternative and high cost of instrument may hinderer the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented by product type, technology, end user and region:

Based on product type, the global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented into:

Colorectal Cancer molecular diagnostic Instruments

Colorectal Cancer molecular diagnostic Reagents & Kits

Services

Based on technology, the global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented into:

PCR

Sequencing

Mass spectrometry

Transcription Mediated Amplification

Chips and microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Based on end user, the global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare settings

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market: Overview

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2028. Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics are used for research as well as for diagnosis. Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics generally can be categories based on the type of product, colorectal cancer molecular diagnostic Instruments, and colorectal cancer molecular diagnostic reagents & kits. Based on the end user, colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and homecare settings.

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

The global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented based on geography into eight regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold maximum market share in the global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market owing to the increasing automation of labs in the region. The Asia Pacific Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to strong and evolving government support towards research in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market are Dako, Gen Probe (Hologic), Cepheid, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Bayer Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Grifols, Danaher Corporation, Siemens, Beckton Dickinson, Biomérieux Sa, and Sysmex Corporation.