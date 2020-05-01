Data Backup Software Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Data Backup Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Data backup software is an application used to create a duplicate copy of data to safeguard it and enable recovery in the event it is lost, corrupted or infected by malware. This report studies the Data Backup Software market.

Veritas Technologies, Veeam and Acronis captured the top three revenue share spots in the Data Backup Software market in 2017. Veritas Technologies dominated with 6.62% revenue share, followed by Veeam with 5.93% revenue share and Acronis with 5.12% revenue share.

On the basis of region, Data Backup Software is more popular in North America. The US and Canada are witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud with IoT technology to handle the massive amount of data generated by smart devices. This is significantly boosting the growth of data backup market in North America. USA is the largest market segment of Data Backup Software, with a consumption market share nearly 30.98% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 26.59% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Backup Software market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2790 million by 2024, from US$ 1750 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Backup Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Backup Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Off-site Data Backup Software

On-premises Data Backup Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal

Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Veritas Technologies

Veeam

Acronis

StorageCraft

Netapp

Code42

Commvault

Unitrends

Datto

Genie9 Corporation

Softland

Strengthsoft

NTI Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Backup Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Backup Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Backup Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Backup Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Backup Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

