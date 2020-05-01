Dental Floss Market, 2018-2028 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Dental floss is an essential part of maintaining healthy teeth. Dental floss is used to remove plaque, all food particle, and film of bacteria which stuck between teeth and impossible to remove from the toothbrush. It is accessible in ribbon or string form, which can be and waxed or un-waxed. Dental floss also available in several flavors to attract children about flossing. Dental floss is available in flavors such as mint, cinnamon, bubble-gum, and plain. Nowadays, disposable floss is gaining traction among young children who may be less able to clean floss. Increasing interest among people to adopt preventive healthcare measures is expected to drive the demand for dental floss. Moreover, increasing adoption of oral care products is expected to favor the growth of the dental floss market. Moreover, various organization such as the American Dental Association are recommended the use of dental flossing minimum once in a day to get rid of plaque.

Dental Floss Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Growing spending on dental and oral products to avoid dental surgeries will drive the growth of the dental floss market. Increasing interest in preventive health care across the world will increase the demand for dental care products such as dental floss. Growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure favors the growth of the dental floss market. The increasing demand for dental care products to prevent dental diseases such as periodontal disease, dental plaque, and oral infection. Increasing adoption of new treatment and care options impel the growth of the dental floss market. Availability of new preventive dental care products is another major factor expected to propel the growth of the dental floss market. Increasing dentist recommendations to include flossing in daily routine propel the growth of the dental floss market over the forecast period. Moreover, dental care regulatory organizations such as the European Federation of Periodontology, American Dental Association, and the National Health Service recommended the use of dental floss in health policies. High awareness regarding dental care and the availability of flavored dental floss drives the growth of the dental floss market near the future. Increasing sales of dental floss by e-commerce channel is another major trend in the dental floss market.

Dental Floss Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, dental floss market can be segmented as:

Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

Others

On the basis of the end user, the dental floss market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Home Care

Dental Floss Market: Overview

Flossing is the key part of the oral hygiene which helps to prevent from a various dental problem. Dental floss generally available as un-waxed floss, waxed floss, dental tape, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) floss, and super floss. Waxed dental floss is available with additional coating of wax on tread or ribbon. Waxed dental flosses compare to un-waxed dental floss as the lesser chance of gum injury compare to un-waxed dental flosses. Moreover, dental floss is easily available at online and retail stores which will turn into faster market growth near the future.

Dental Floss Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the dental floss market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for dental floss market due to high consumption of dental floss in the U.S. market around 50% of demand come from the U.S. market. North contribute high revenue share as high awareness regarding oral hygiene and increasing dentist recommendation. Western European expected to contribute second largest revenue share in dental floss market due to the rise in disposable income and high demand for new dental care products. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan dental floss market is expected to gain a high growth rate over the forecast period due to changing lifestyle, increasing healthcare spending and dental care awareness.

Dental Floss Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global dental floss market identify across the value chain are Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar Suisse SA, Prestige Consumer (DenTek Oral Care Inc.), DR. Fresh Inc. , Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd. and others.