Diaphragm Coupling Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2017 to 2027

Diaphragm Coupling Market: Introduction

Originally, diaphragm couplings were designed and manufactured for helicopter drive shafts, but with growing industrial advancement, these couplings were redesigned for general industrial and commercial purposes in the global market. The peculiar merit of the diaphragm coupling is that it employs a special profile, which is characterized by its flexibility against compression and bending and high torsional rigidity to achieve maximum torque transmission. Diaphragm couplings are manufactured and designed so that they are perfectly connected between high-speed shafts for any industrial application in the global market.

These couplings can be attached between high speed shafts and have marked up a maximum speed of approximately 100,000 rpm and maximum torque of 2,700 KN-M in actual operating conditions. Diaphragm couplings have steadily gained a good reputation in the global market among several end use industries as the ideal type of coupling for high load torque, high speed, light weight and no lubrication. Additionally, owing to the essential flexibility characteristics, diaphragm couplings have the capacity to absorb misalignment due to low bearing loads. Hence, diaphragm couplings are finding increasing applications and are largely recognized to be important for compressors and turbines of higher capacity and speed as well as other rotating equipment and machineries for steel, aircraft, commercial & industrial power generation and manufacturing industries in the global market.

Diaphragm Coupling Market: Dynamics

Certain notable factors enhancing the growth of the diaphragm coupling market are growing urbanization & industrialization globally and the need for enhancement of safety features for high speed rotating equipment. The demand for diaphragm couplings in the global market is estimated to grow with a positive growth rate in the coming years across key geographies. Attributing to the increased number of industrial fatalities and damage to equipment globally, prominent emphasis is being given to improve the interconnection of high speed drive shafts, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the overall growth of the global diaphragm coupling market in the near future. Latest innovation and development in the global market have led to the introduction of high speed and high torque capacity diaphragm couplings, which is estimated to drive the growth of high accuracy diaphragm couplings in the global market. The metal diaphragm couplings segment is expected to hold a noticeable value and volume market share, which is estimated to propel the demand for the global diaphragm coupling market, due to the stringent government rules imposed on high speed equipment and the increasing efforts to reduce the production cycle time.

The escalating cost of diaphragm couplings and their corresponding technology, united with changing prices, are some of the key restraints contradicting the growth of the global diaphragm coupling market.

Diaphragm Coupling Market: Segmentation

The diaphragm coupling market can be segmented on the basis of type, material type and application.

By type, the diaphragm coupling market can be segmented as:

Single Diaphragm Coupling

Double Diaphragm Coupling

By material type, the diaphragm coupling market can be segmented as:

Metal Diaphragm Coupling

Plastic Diaphragm Coupling

Other

By application, the diaphragm coupling market can be segmented as:

Compressors

Generators

Pumps

Turbo-Machinery

Marine/Offshore Platform

Others

Diaphragm Coupling Global Market: Regional Outlook

APEJ is estimated to dominate the global diaphragm coupling market with a prominent market value share, the segment is expected to expand with a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period in the global market. Growing economies, such as China, India and ASEAN countries, are estimated to contribute heavily to the increasing growth of industrialization in the APEJ region. Furthermore, the market for diaphragm couplings in this respective region is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the global market. The transition from farming to manufacturing is still the way for higher productivity and growing living standards in developing economies. These factors are estimated to propel the demand for the global diaphragm coupling market in the near future. Diaphragm couplings need to be maintained and checked regularly for effective operation in adverse operating conditions and this will drive the diaphragm coupling components market over the forecast period

Diaphragm Coupling Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global diaphragm coupling market are: