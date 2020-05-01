EGR Coolers Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2028 – 2028

Exhaust Gas Recirculation Coolers are more commonly known as EGR coolers are the component of exhaust gas recirculation unit that are used to reduce the temperature of exhaust gases and resend to this unburnt fuel to engine in order to decrease the operating temperature of engine cylinder’s as well as prevent the emission of harmful gases emission such as NOx. The chief aim of EGR Coolers is to decrease air temperature is to increase the density of intake air well as enhance the performance of vehicles.

Steel as a material is majorly used for EGR Cooler fabrication owing to its high strength which can continuously work under harsh environment such as rust or rust flakes. Therefore, leading players in the global EGR Coolers market are using steel for production of EGR Coolers and supply to automotive vehicle and marine applications.

EGR Coolers Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness pertaining to clean environment coupled with stringent government regulation related to emission norm is expected to drive the global EGR Coolers market during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in automotive sales as well as increasing production & on-road fleet of vehicles is projected to drive the global EGR Cooler market in the coming years. Furthermore, rising demand of fuel efficient vehicle is projected to drive EGR Coolers market in across the global.

The increasing number of battery operated vehicles in addition regional government also increasing awareness pertaining to emission less vehicle is anticipated to hinder the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

EGR Coolers Market: Segmentation

By Engine Type, EGR Coolers market can be segmented as:

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

By Material Type, EGR Cooler Market can be segmented as:

Steel

Alloy Material

By End User, EGR Coolers market can be segmented as:

Automotive Two Wheeler Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

Marine

By Sales Channel, EGR Coolers market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

EGR Coolers Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the EGR Coolers market for OEM as well as aftermarket segment owing to the region account sizable share in the global automotive vehicle’s production. Moreover, increasing trade activities between Asia Pacific and North America through marine & cruises aid to grow marine & Ships population as well as aggrandize the EGR Cooler market in the coming years. Europe is estimated to second largest market for EGR Coolers owing to increasing vehicle’s fleet as well as increasing number of supportive government regulation pertaining to engine emission which in turn increase the sales of EGR Coolers over the slated time period. Latin America is projected to grow with considerable growth owing to growing cargo transportation through ships or marine and increasing demand of light commercial vehicle is projected to boom the EGR Coolers market over the slated time period. Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow with noteworthy growth rates in the global EGR Coolers market owing to changing lifestyle as well as increasing recreational activities which in turn expected to provide positive impetus to the EGR Coolers market in the coming years.

EGR Coolers Market: Key Participant

Some of the market participants in the EGR Coolers market identified across the value chain: