Electronic Recycling Market – Increasing Consumption of Electronic Devices Drives Demand

In a report published recently, Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides insights into the growth drivers and restraints impacting the global electronic recycling market. The report is titled “Electronic Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019” and is available on the company website for sale. Based on the findings of the survey conducted, the report pegs the global market for electronic recycling market at US$9.8 bn in 2012. Rising at an impressive CAGR of 23.0%, the market is likely to reach US$41.3 bn by the end of 2019. In terms of volume, the global electronic recycling market, which stood at 48.4 mn tons in 2012, will reach 141 mn tons in 2019.

The purchase of electronic products has tremendously risen in the last few years. This, coupled with the mounting government concerns over disposing e-waste, favorable industry regulations and certifications, and urban mining are the key factors boosting the global electronic recycling market. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market by segmenting it on the basis of the type of processed material, source of equipment, type of equipment processed, and geography.

In terms of processed material used as stock, the global electronic recycling market is segmented into copper, steel, plastic resins, and others (including lead, zinc, nickel, aluminum, gold, silver, and tin). Of these, the segment of steel accounts for the majority share in the market. Based on the type of equipment processed, the market is classified into computers, industrial, telecom, consumer, and others. Since computers, among these, have the lowest average lifecycle, the segment dominates the global electronic recycling market.

On the basis of source of equipment, the report segments the market into residential users, industry users and manufacturers, schools and universities, the commercial sector, and government agencies. Of these, the commercial segment held the largest share in the global electronic recycling market in 2012.

Regionally, the global electronic recycling market is spread across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Europe, according to the report, leads the market, followed by North America. The dominance of Europe is largely due to the effective enforcement of stringent regulations mandating the recycling of e-waste. Directives such as the Restriction of Hazardous Substance (RoHS) and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) have been imposed in Europe, which has given a significant boost to the electronic recycling market in the region. South Africa, as per the report, is also fast emerging as a lucrative market, given the country is already a dumping ground for e-waste generating in several developed countries. Other emerging nations such as India, China, and Pakistan also hold immense potential for growth in forthcoming years, states the report.

