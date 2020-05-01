Electronic Scrap Recycling Market – Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2022

The need for electronic scrap recycling is rising in response to the progressively shorter lifespan of electronic products and stringent government regulations governing the collection and processing of electronic waste (e-waste). The global electronic scrap recycling market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% by volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. Disposal or landfilling of e-waste raises serious health and environmental issues.

On the contrary, its recycling proves to be a feasible solution for the elimination of its harmful effects. E-waste consists of unwanted or broken electronic or electrical devices, and peripherals such as smartphones, televisions, laptops, refrigerators, computers, printers and other electronic products. The ever-rising problem of e-waste is being solved with the use of electronic recycling. Most electronic products are made up of metals, which are recyclable.

The key drivers of the market include increased use of electronic products and shorter product lifecycle, prevention of environmental and health hazards, stringent regulation governing the collection and processing of e-waste and economic advantages of e-waste recycling. One of the key advantages of electronic recycling is the elimination of environmental and health hazards instigated by the disposal of e-waste in landfills.

According to the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in the U.S., more than 4 million tons of e-waste are disposed in landfills every year, and this volume is expected to increase in the coming years. This e-waste contains a substantial amount of toxic and non-biodegradable substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium, arsenic, and antimony. When e-waste is disposed in landfills, these toxic substances contaminate the water and soil, resulting in health problems. Recycling e-waste minimizes its propensity to cause health and environmental hazards.

The use of electronic products and household equipment is on the rise globally. Most of the resultant e-waste from discarded electronic and household equipment is disposed of in landfills or exported illegally across international borders. The hazardous effects of e-waste and stringent government regulations to prevent improper disposal make electronic scrap one of the fastest-growing recycling segments. Europe is the second largest producer of e-waste in the world.