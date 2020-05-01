Enterprise Video Content Management Market – Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.3%

The future of the enterprise video content management market is prosperous, with the demand projected to increment at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Some of the key factors favoring the enterprise video content management market are: growing adoption of cloud-based content management across industries of various verticals, ubiquity of smart devices, and rising demand from the healthcare sector, wherein these tools can help in reducing the cost of care as well as can do it in real-time, which is often of great essence.

On the other hand, information security continues to be the most glaring challenge for the vendors operating in the global enterprise video content management market, although SaaS and hybrid solutions are trying their best to overcome this restraint. Taking all dynamics into consideration, the global enterprise video content management market is estimated to be worth US$13,309.0 mn by the end of the forecast period, 2022, which is significantly more than its evaluated valuation of US$8,070.0 mn in 2017.

Rising adoption of cloud technology, growing awareness regarding the benefits of video as a tool that can enhance communication and collaboration across enterprise on the real time, growing penetration of high-speed internet, and increasing demand for video streaming are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global enterprise video content management market.

Almost all SaaS and hybrid vendors are offering stronger security as cloud-based platforms gain adoption. These solutions aids enterprises to improve their efficiency by enabling secure information communications, capture and manage video content, and document processing. Features such as webcam, audio recordings, creation of screen, and media publication helps the corporate organizations to access their important data from remote locations on their smartphones and tablets.