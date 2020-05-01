Evaporated Milk Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Evaporated Milk Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Evaporated milk, known in some countries as unsweetened condensed milk, is a shelf-stable canned milk product with about 60% of the water removed from fresh milk.

Evaporated milk can be made from whole milk or skim milk. In either case, the milk is homogenized and then the water is removed by gently heating it. The evaporated milk product is sealed in cans which are then heated to kill any bacteria in the milk. Thus evaporated milk is actually sterile, which, combined with the fact that it is stored in airtight cans, gives it an extremely long shelf life.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 47.14% of the global consumption volume in total.

Evaporated milk has two types, which include skimmed evaporated milk and whole evaporated milk. And each type has different application people and places relatively. Whole evaporated milk is purchased primarily by the confectionery industry while skimmed evaporated milk is commonly used as a source of milk solids in dairy applications and in the manufacture of ice cream, frozen yogurt and other frozen desserts. With nutrition value of evaporated milk, the downstream application industries will need more evaporated milk products. So, evaporated milk has a huge market potential in the future, especially in South America and Asia-Pacific.

The major raw material for evaporated milk is milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of evaporated milk. The production cost of evaporated milk is also an important factor which could impact the price of evaporated milk.

According to this study, over the next five years the Evaporated Milk market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9110 million by 2024, from US$ 8210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Evaporated Milk business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Skimmed Evaporated Milk

Whole Evaporated Milk

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Infant Food

Dairy products

Bakeries

Confectionery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nestle

Arla

Fraser and Neave

Friesland Campina

Marigold

DMK GROUP

Eagle Family Foods

O-AT-KA Milk Products

Holland Dairy Foods

GLORIA

Alokozay Group

DANA Dairy

Delta Food Industries FZC

Yotsuba Milk Products

Nutricima

Senel Bv

Zhejiang Panda Dairy

Envictus

Alaska Milk

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

