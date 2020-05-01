Expansion of Wi-Fi Market to Remain Consistent During 2016-2026

Keeping in mind the world wide use of internet and its expanding growth, industries today are coming up with improved standards to provide better connectivity and mobility to their users. In current scenario, a lot of advancements are going on in Wi-Fi market. Wi-Fi or Wireless Fidelity is used for connecting to the devices to networks. This communication protocol is vital for machine to machine (M2M) communication, hot spots, and in-flight. Global Wi-Fi market is expected to grow significantly over the years. The major drawback that this market faces apart from the high initial cost, is the security threat. Wireless hacking can endanger sensitive information of the users along with privacy. Also, the lack of skilled labors to troubleshoot the wireless devices creates another problem for the market.

Global Wi-Fi Market: Driversand Restraints

With more people switching to smartphones, laptops and other Wi-Fi enabled devices, there is a greater demand for better connectivity, network and more importantly for wireless connectivity in outdoor setups. These are the major driving factors for the Global Wi-Fi market. Too many users using the same access point, causing contention loss, it acts as a restraining factor for the Global Wi-Fi market. Also, the lack of awareness in under developed countries would reduce the market, as most users in these countries are less keen to pay more.

Global Wi-Fi Market: Segmentation

Global Wi-Fi market can be segmented based on the deployment type, hardware and services. On the basis of deployment type, it can be broadly classified into indoor, outdoor and transportation Wi-Fi. The indoor segment can be sub segmented into household, enterprise, commercial buildings. The outdoor segment can be sub segmented into municipality networks, outdoor hotspots, and private network. The transportation segment can be sub segmented into railways, roadways and in-flight Wi-Fi. On the basis of hardware, global Wi-Fi can be segmented into access points, controllers, wireless hot spot gateways, and others (repeaters, relays, etc.). The Wi-Fi market can also be segmented on the basis of the services into network planning and design, installation, support, survey and analysis. Further, on the basis of end user industry, the market is segmented into education, healthcare, public sector, logistics and transportation, and others. Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Global Wi-Fi Market: Competition Landscape

The major companies involved in the market of global Wi-Fi are Aerohive Networks, Airspan Networks Inc., Aclatel-Lucent, Alvarion, Aruba Networks, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corporation, Enterasys Networks, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Development Company, Juniper Networks, Lever Technology Group Plc., Meru Networks, Motorola Solutions Inc., Netcomm Wireless Limited, Netgear, Nokia Siemens Network, Ruckus Wireless, and Xirrus Inc. Major vendors operating in the global Wi-Fi market grow their market by investing in new and upcoming technologies. Also collaborating with other enterprises, like AT&T providing Wi-Fi to McDonalds, Starbucks, etc. is another strategy followed by major companies.

