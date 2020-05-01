Flax Seed Meal Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Flax seed, which is also known as linseed are rich source of nutritional benefits, vitamin B1, dietary fiber, magnesium, zinc, lignans and essential fatty acids. Flax seed meal is the byproduct remaining after Flax seed has been crushed for oil.

Flax seed meal is a useful way of obtaining many of the nutritional profits of flax seed. Grinding of flax seed breaks the outer shell, which creates a slightly oily powder. Flax seed meal provides beneficial nutrients such as, lignans and fiber, alpha-linolenic (ALA), omega-3 fatty acid. Flax seed meal can be added easily to cooked and uncooked foods which act as a fat substitute in recipes. Consuming Flax seed may help in protect against breast cancer, lowering cholesterol, preventing hot flashes, improving blood sugar and protecting against radiation. Flax meal provides good source of fiber and an excellent source of minerals and vitamins and is very low in Cholesterol and Sodium. Flax seed is high in fiber, but low in carbs, it contains high level of mucilage gum content. Flax seed naturally replace gluten-containing grains, which are inflammatory where flax seed anti-inflammatory. It is popularly used as pet food. Considering various benefits of flax seeds global market demand is growing exponentially.

Flax Seed Meal: Market Segmentation Flax seed meal is segmented on the basis of types, application and regions. On the basis of product types flax seed meal market is segmented as golden flax seed and brown flax seed. Their nutritional value is very similar and both the seed contain almost same amount of oil that is 43 to 44 per cent of its dry weight is oil. The slight difference between golden and black flax seed is golden black seed contains only 51 per cent of quantity of omega-3 fatty acids while, black flex seed contained almost 59 percent of omega-3 fatty acids. Thus, though there is little difference in black flax seed and golden flax seed, black flax seeds are preferred more as rich in omega-3 fatty acids and hence market segment hold higher market shares.

Flax seed meal market is further segmented on the basis of its applications into food and beverages such as, food additives, bakery and confectionary, Egg replacement foods, and pet food. As food additive flax seed powder is added in fresh food is sprinkled in onto hot and cold cereals to give good taste and also used as food preservative. Flax seed meal is added to some juices, ice-creams and snacks to increase its nutrition. Flax seed meal is also added in bakery and confectionary products like bread dough, cookies, breads, energy bars, and pasta etc. Flax seed meal is also very useful for vegan foods it can be used as eggs replacement in baked goods like pancakes, muffins and cookies. Flax seed meal demand is growing rapidly from the growing pet food industry. Pet food manufacturers are adding the flax seed meal to their poultry and animal feeds as , it is proven beneficial for dog, cats and horses health.

Depending on geographic regions, global flax seed meal market is segmented into seven key regions which include, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan , Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

In North America regional markets Canada is the largest exporter and producer of Flax seed globally. The flax seed in the U.S. is mostly imported from Canada and exports it to Europe. Asia Pacific is another major producer and exporter market for Flax seeds. Owing to the growing market demand from developed as well as developing regions, export of flax seed to Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise significantly in near future.

Flax Seed Meal: Market Drivers The global market demand for flax is growing substantially, owing to increasing demand from the food, pet food industries, paper and textile industry etc. The global demand for flax seed meal as a functional food and feed additive is expected to see robust growth near future. Flax crop derivatives such as the seeds and straw are used in different applications such as textile flax fiber, and insulation materials. There is increasing health benefits from consumption of flax seed meal products as a major factor driving the market. Flax seeds are rich in Lignans, Fiber and Omega-3 fatty acids that helps in the control of cholesterol and blood sugar. Flax seed meal products can help in protecting against breast cancer and prostate cancer. Also, increasing applications of flax crop materials in the textile and plastic industries is another key market driver.

Increasing number of consumers with hectic schedule and busy lifestyle which results into stress and tension, consumption of flax seed meal helps in reducing such problems and helps in improving health conditions which is another factors expected drive market demand for flax seed meal in near future.

Flax Seed Meal: Key Market Players Some of the key participating players identified across the value chain of the global flax seed meal market include Natural Foods Bob’s Red Mill, Green Fields Oil Factory, Stoney Creek Oil Products Pty Ltd, Waltanna Farms, and WinCo Foods. The global flax seed meal companies are anticipated to increase their business by improving their product portfolio.