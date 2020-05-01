Future Growth of Wearable Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of +22% During and Forecasts, 2019 To 2025 Forecast Period: Key Vendors like Apple, ARA, Archos, ARM Holdings, Arrow Technologies, Arubixs, ASUS, AT&T, BSX Athletics

“While wearable technology has been utilized in vertical sectors such as the military and healthcare industries for many years, ongoing advances have triggered a major resurgence of the concept, particularly among the consumer community. Key enabling technologies including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, active materials and energy have converged to make wearable technology mainstream.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.

List of Companies Mentioned: Apple, ARA, Archos, ARM Holdings, Arrow Technologies, Arubixs, ASUS, AT&T, BSX Athletics, BTS Bioengineering, Bulgari, Caeden, Casio, Catapult Sports, Dell, Dexcom, DHL, HP, HTC Corporation, Huami, Huawei, NTT DoCoMo, Nuance Communications, Nuubo, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Google

The “Wearable Technology Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the wearable technology ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, consumer and enterprise applications, key trends, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for wearable device shipments and revenue from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts cover 9 device form factor submarkets, 7 vertical markets, 6 regions and 73 countries.

With the continued miniaturization of enabling technologies, wearable devices have hit the mass market in a diverse variety of form factors – ranging from smartwatches and fitness trackers to smart glasses to hearables.

Driven by the ability to interconnect with key modern trends of healthcare, fitness, messaging and socialization, the wearable technology ecosystem is attracting significant levels of interest. Companies as varied as smartphone OEMs, mobile operators, health insurers and retailers are circling the ecosystem alongside tiny startups, all vying for a stake.

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts on are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Form Factor Submarkets

– Smart Bands

– Smartwatches

○ OS-Powered Smartwatches

○ Basic Smartwatches

– Smart Glasses

– Smart Clothing

– Smart Earwear

– Smart Jewelry

– Heads-up Displays

– Others

Vertical Submarkets

– Consumer

– Healthcare

– Professional Sports

– Retail & Hospitality

– Military

– Public Safety

– Others

“Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– Wearable technology ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Key enabling technologies and concepts including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, voice recognition and augmented reality

– Analysis of vertical markets and applications – for consumer, healthcare, professional sports, retail & hospitality, military, public safety and 8 other sectors

– Case studies of 10 wearable technology deployments – reviewing solutions, vendors, applications and feedback from end users

– Wearable device vendor market share

– Prospects of smartphone OEMs and cellular chipset suppliers in the wearable technology ecosystem

– Impact of 5G NR (New Radio), cellular IoT and ProSe (Proximity Services) on wearable technology

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of more than 360 leading ecosystem players including wearable technology suppliers and vertical domain specialists

– Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, wearable device OEMs, application developers and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030