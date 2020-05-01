Global Adhesives and Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2022

Report Highlights

The global adhesive and adhesive-applying equipment market should reach $74.5 billion by 2022 from $57.8 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

An overview of the global as well as regional markets for adhesives and adhesive applying equipment.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2022.

Discussion of the various technologies involved in the manufacturing of different types of adhesives, including the value of such products produced and utilized globally as well as in different regions.

Coverage of product lifestyle and technology lifestyle (TLC) of various types of adhesives and methods employed by various manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.

Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers.

Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood through tables and figures.

Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various adhesives, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies the equipment used for applying adhesives and its global and regional markets.

Table of Content

1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

Overview

Global Market for Adhesives and Adhesive-applying Equipment

3: Technology Background

Industry Definition

Industry Concepts

Industry Importance

Adhesive Technology

Adhesive Bonding Applications

Adhesive Classification

Emerging Technologies in Adhesives

Additives for Adhesives

Adhesive Life Cycle Assessment

Adhesive History and Development

4: Global Market for Adhesives by Technology Type

Overview

Global Adhesive Market

