Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend By 2021

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic components installed in vehicles that present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. The safety features are designed to avoid collisions and accidents by offering various technologies that alert the driver to avoid collisions by implementing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. It also helps drivers in pointing out problems that are about to occur.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377192

Adaptive features may automate braking, lighting and connecting to smartphones, provide adaptive cruise control, incorporate GPS/traffic warnings, keep the driver in the correct lane, alert the driver to other cars or dangers, or show what is in blind spots. There are many forms of ADAS available. Some features are built into cars or are also available as an add-on package. The ADAS solutions are also available in the aftermarket. These systems include unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, radar, Lidar, infrared and laser.

Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is a growing trend in the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered revolutionary as it provides dynamic features such as parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, drowsiness monitoring, tire pressure monitoring and night vision. The developments within the automotive industry aren’t limited just to enhancements in the design or engines, but developments have also occurred in the area of safety – safety of the vehicles, passengers and also pedestrians. The overall growth of the market is primarily driven due to the growing focus on customer safety, and the impending demand for comfort in driving along with the need to adhere to the government regulations to ensure safety.

However, factors such as pricing pressures, inflation, and the complexity of and difficulty in testing systems are a few of the biggest challenges to this industry. The global ADAS market is calculated based on the sales of products such as processors (e.g., electronic control units and microcontroller units), sensors, semiconductors, software and its algorithms, mapping systems and electrical systems. The major trends that would have notable growth are increased electronic content and electronic integration, deployment of ADAS in low-cost cars and a rise in the number of driverless cars.

Study Goals and Objectives:

Global, regional and country-level along with forecasts of the study market.

Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors, namely, demographic, economic and political factors, among others, which affect the global market.

Segment and subsegment level of the market over the review and forecast period.

Identification of key factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, exploiting new opportunities, and gaining competitive edge.

Scope of the Report:

The base currency considered was the U.S. Dollar (USD). The conversion of other currencies to USD was considered based on the average exchange rate for the respective review period years. The exchange rate conversion for forecast period was determined according to the base year’s conversion rates.

The base year was identified based on the availability of annual reports and secondary information. The base year considered for this study is 2015.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1377192

The review period considered for this study is 2011 to 2015. The forecast period is from 2016 to 2021.

Market size estimates for the forecast years were in real terms. Inflation is not part of the pricing and the Average Selling Price (ASP) was kept constant through the forecast period for each country.

Distribution of primary interviews conducted was based on the regional share of the market and the presence of key players in each region.

Because of data triangulation through multiple methodologies and approaches, the weighted averages of resulting estimates were considered to be the final values.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/