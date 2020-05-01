Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Agricultural Biotechnology market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Get a sample copy of this report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1667081

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Biotechnology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered : Syngenta, DuPont, Monsanto, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, BASF, Bayer CropScience, Certis USA, Dow AgroSciences, Mycogen Seed, Performance Plants, KWS SAAT ,Evogene, Rubicon, Vilmorin, Global Bio-chem Technology

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type : Molecular Markers, Vaccines, Genetic Engineering, Tissue Culture, Molecular Diagnostics, Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Biotechnology

1.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Molecular Markers

1.2.3 Vaccines

1.2.4 Genetic Engineering

1.2.5 Tissue Culture

1.2.6 Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Agricultural Biotechnology Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transgenic Crops/Seeds

1.3.3 Biopesticides

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Production (2014-2025)

Browse complete report with TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-agricultural-biotechnology-market-research-report-2019/1667081

2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

About Research Trades

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.The research encompasses information gathered and examined by subject-matter experts, laying down growth opportunities and developmental strategies for enterprises. These reports not only furnish latest market trends across various domains and industry verticals across all geographical regions, but also provide competitive intelligence, future estimations, and industry advancements.Qualitative as well as quantitative data presented in the reports spans sectors such as food & beverages, chemicals, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, electronics, and so on.

Our services aim at offering ethical reports at an economical rate to enable the customer’s growth and thus develop a healthy relationship with the clientele. In addition, our goal is to offer impeccable data solutions and continuous support to business organizations.

Contact info

Email: [email protected] Call us: +1 6269994607 / +91 7507349866 Skype ID: researchtradescon Web: www.researchtrades.com