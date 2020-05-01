Global Aluminum Beverage Bags Market: Dynamic Business Environment during 2017 – 2027

The Report Aluminum Beverage Bags Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Packaging market has presented a wide assortment of single-serve packaging frameworks into the market. Aluminum beverage bags are now gaining attention in the packaging industry with simpler, more secure, speedier, powerful and efficient methods for storage of different beverages. Light weight feature of aluminum beverage bags gives it an upper edge over other beverage packaging formats ultimately leading to higher adoption by most of the beverage companies. Aluminum beverage bags are leak proof, have unique appearance and comes in different sizes for the storage of beverages. Aluminum beverage bags market is expected to get demand from different application areas including pharmaceutical, chemicals, healthcare, paint industries amongst others.

Global Aluminum Beverage Bags- Market Dynamics:

The presence of recognized retailers requires FMCG companies to improve the packaging solutions for beverages. Most of the brand retailers now look out to optimize their shelf space available for storage and this is expected to positively impact the demand for global aluminum beverage bags.

Increasing demand for beverages owing to changing lifestyle for the developing countries across the globe is also augmenting the demand for aluminum beverage bags. High economic growth for the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil with the growing urban population and increase in per capita disposable income will propel the growth for aluminum beverage bags on a global level over the next five to six years. In addition to this, strict norms regarding the hazardous effect by the usage of aluminum from the government are hampering the growth for aluminum beverage bags. Aluminum beverage bags market is also hampered by the volatility in the raw material prices for manufacturing.

Global Aluminum Beverage Bags- Market Segmentation:

The aluminum beverage bags can be segmented by the capacity, and by end use.

On the basis of capacity, the global Aluminum Beverage Bags is segmented into:

500ml

1 lit

1.5 lit

5 lit

On the basis of end use industry, the global Aluminum Beverage Bags is segmented into

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Personal care & Cosmetic

Others

Global Aluminum Beverage Bags- Regional Overview:

The global aluminum beverage bags can be segmented on the basis of region such as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The market in North America for aluminum beverage bags is to remain an influence for the highest growth in value as compared to other regions over the forecasted period, 2017-2025. Latin America aluminum beverage bags market is expected to witness above average growth for the next few years. The economic development of Brazil is projected to have a positive impact on the market for aluminum beverage bags. In Western Europe, Germany, France, and the UK are expected to be the most attractive market and would be having a substantial growth of aluminum beverage bags over the forecast period. Eastern Europe is also expected to have considerable growth in Russia and Poland for aluminum beverage bags. The market in China and India for aluminum beverage bags are expected to have significant growth regarding revenue owing to technological advancements in the aluminum industries for these emerging economies. Furthermore, markets for aluminum beverage bags in other regions of Asia-Pacific are also expected to have growth due to increase in disposable income and spending power among the consumers of these countries. The aluminum beverage bags in the MEA region is expected to witness a noticeable increase in the revenue contribution of the sales with higher demand expected from GGC and South Africa region

Global Aluminum Beverage Bags – Key Players:

Some of the key players for aluminum beverage bags are Amcor Limited, EXAL Corporation, Wapo Corporation, Co-Pack Inc., Jensen Inert Products, Huangshan Sinoflex Packaging Co., Ltd, Fangjie Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd., Lequn Plastic Co., Ltd., etc.

