Global Blood Cell Analyzer Market To see Steady Growth By 2022

A rising demand of hematology analyzers for detection of several common blood-related disorders in different healthcare environments is chiefly driving the global blood cell analyzer market. This is mainly due to a crucial role played by the analyzers to detect, diagnose, and provide useful data for further studies, regarding different ailments. These analyzers are majorly required while detecting blood transfusion-transmitted infections. With a surge occurring in cases where blood transfusion is necessary, the global blood analyzer market is expected to expand with leaps and bounds during the next few years.

The report on the global blood cell analyzer market offers a detailed assessment of key market dynamics, prominent trends, major technological advancements, and key strategies adopted by various players to consolidate their positions. It offers a critical evaluation of the factors driving the growth of major segments and emerging application areas expected to impact the product launches of major players in the coming years. The study offers the share and size of various segments and makes an elaborate comparative analysis of their share over the historical period (20122016). Furthermore, it takes a closer look at the market presence of key participants by offering an intuitive intensity map. The findings and the various projections offered in the study help market participants in the formulation of effective strategies and identifying lucrative avenues during the assessment period of 20172022.

The global blood cell analyzer market is anticipated to be valued at US$1,364.2 Mn by 2017 end. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% during 20172022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$1,844.9 Mn by end of the forecast period.

Global Blood Cell Analyzer Market: Dynamics

The study offers in-depth insights into the prevailing regulatory landscape in various regional markets, the scope of various product segments, and major adoption trends among major end users. The research offers an evaluation of various factors and trends affecting the demand and supply of various product types along the forecast period. It takes a closer look at the market dynamics by analyzing supply chain development, pricing and cost structure, and raw material sourcing strategies.

The pressing need for hematology-based diagnostics in various clinical settings is a key factor propelling the growing demand for blood cell analyzers. The rising application of hematology analyzers in making biochemical analysis in research settings, such as for drug development, and their extensive demand for making differential and total blood count are primary factors boosting the market. The growing number of blood transfusion procedures in emerging and less developed nations, coupled with the growing awareness about blood safety, is expected to stoke their demand.

Global Blood Cell Analyzer Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global blood cell analyzer market based on product type, application, end user, modality, and region. The study provides offers share and size of these segments and presents a detailed revenue comparison across various regions over 20172022. Furthermore, year-over-year (YoY) growth during the historical period helps in making reliable projections.

On the basis of product type, the report bifurcates the market into semi-automated biochemistry analyzers and fully automated biochemistry analyzers. Of these, the fully automated biochemistry analyzers segment holds the dominant share and is projected to lead throughout the forecast period.

To offers a granular analysis of various applications, the study segments the market into clinical diagnostics market, drug development, and others. On the basis of end user, the study segments the market into hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic research institutes.

On the basis of modality, the study segments the market into bench-top and floor-standing.

The various regional markets profiled in the report are Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Of these, North America is projected to lead, vis–vis revenue, throughout the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers an extensive profiling of various players and assesses competitive intensity in the market by analyzing primary strategies adopted by them to gain a better foothold. Prominent players profiled in the study are CellaVision AB, Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Horiba Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sigma Aldrich, and Boule Diagnostics AB.

