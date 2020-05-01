Global Crab Market Export, Import, Production, (Countries: China, United States, Japan, etc) Value Chain Analysis & Forecast

China is one of the largest producers of crab, whereas United States is the largest importer of crab. The price of crab is quite volatile in global supply chain, although consumer demand is continuously increasing over the period this will further propel crab market to grow. Rising global population along with middle class population in emerging economies have high disposable income and they are readily expending over high protein stuff. The companies working in the crab industry are now focusing on different product line by makes it more palatable, ready-to eat, processed stuff, multiple packaging range to please the customer. Global Crab Market expected to surpass the production volume of 3 Million Metric Tons by the end of year 2024.

Global Export Insights, China is the Largest Crab Exporter in Global Supply Chain

In this report, we have done comprehensive assessment of global export framework of crab industry. We have portray, the five top exporter of crab industry in global supply chain. It provides you the critical historical volume & market of all five countries along with forecast till 2024. The covered countries are Russia, Indonesia, United States, China and Canada. According to Renub Research analysis China is the largest exporter of Crabs globally.

Global Import Insights, United States is the Largest Crab Importer in Global Supply Chain

In this report, we have made assessment on import model of crab industry. We have covered the top four importer of crab industry in global supply chain. It provides you historical, current and forecast volume & market of all four countries. The covered countries are United States, China, Republic of Korea and Japan.

Renub Research report titled “Global Crab Market by Types (Blue, Chinese Mitten, Gazami, Indo-pacific Swamp & Snow), Export, Import, Production, (Countries: China, Canada, Russia, Indonesia, United States, Japan, Mexico, Venezuela, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines) Value Chain Analysis & Forecast” provides a complete analysis of global crab market.

Global Production Insights by Regions & Species

In this report, we have done complete analysis of production by region wise and species wise. The top producers of crab are specialized in production of certain species only based on certain geographical conditions. We have categorized the crab by their species: Blue Crab, Chinese Mitten Crab, Gazami Crab, Indo-Pacific Swamp Crab (Giant mud crab, Scylla serrata), and Snow Crab.

Market Dynamic Insights

In this report, we have explained the major factors that are helping the market to grow as well as factors that are associated with hurdles or challenges. In addition, it explains the opportunities for crab industry along with supply chain and value chain proposition.

Blue Crab Producing Countries are:

United States

Mexico

Venezuela

Others

Chinese Mitten Crab Producing Countries are:

China

Taiwan

Gazami Crab Producing Countries are:

China

South Korea

Japan

Others

Indo-Pacific Swamp Crab Producing Countries are:

China

Vietnam

Indonesia

Philippines

Others

Snow Crab Producing Countries are:

Canada

United States

