Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Double Faced Adhesive Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Double Faced Adhesive Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
TESA
Nitto Denko
Berry Plastics
SEKISUI
Lintec
Flexcon
Shurtape
Intertape
Scapa Group
Yem Chio
Adhesives Research
KK Enterprise
BO.MA
DeWAL
Zhongshan Crown
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Category
Thin Double Coated Tapes
Thin Transfer Tapes
Foam Tapes
Fastening Material
Others
By Product Materials
PET
PVC
PE Foam
Cloth
Non-woven
PP
Paper
None
Others
Segment by Application
Daily Commodities
Automotive
Electronics
Medical Device
Construction
Appliances
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Double Faced Adhesive Tape
1.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Segment By Product Category
1.2.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Category (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Thin Double Coated Tapes
1.2.3 Thin Transfer Tapes
1.2.4 Foam Tapes
1.2.5 Fastening Material
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Daily Commodities
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Medical Device
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Appliances
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size
1.5.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production
3.4.1 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production
3.5.1 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Double Faced Adhesive Tape Business
7.1 3M
7.1.1 3M Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 3M Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 TESA
7.2.1 TESA Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 TESA Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Nitto Denko
7.3.1 Nitto Denko Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Nitto Denko Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Berry Plastics
7.4.1 Berry Plastics Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Berry Plastics Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 SEKISUI
7.5.1 SEKISUI Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 SEKISUI Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Lintec
7.6.1 Lintec Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Lintec Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Flexcon
7.7.1 Flexcon Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Flexcon Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Shurtape
7.8.1 Shurtape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Shurtape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Intertape
7.9.1 Intertape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Intertape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Scapa Group
7.10.1 Scapa Group Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Scapa Group Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Yem Chio
7.12 Adhesives Research
7.13 KK Enterprise
7.14 BO.MA
7.15 DeWAL
7.16 Zhongshan Crown
8 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Double Faced Adhesive Tape
8.4 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Distributors List
9.3 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Forecast
11.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
