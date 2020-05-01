Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Double Faced Adhesive Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Double Faced Adhesive Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/592713

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

TESA

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

SEKISUI

Lintec

Flexcon

Shurtape

Intertape

Scapa Group

Yem Chio

Adhesives Research

KK Enterprise

BO.MA

DeWAL

Zhongshan Crown

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Category

Thin Double Coated Tapes

Thin Transfer Tapes

Foam Tapes

Fastening Material

Others

By Product Materials

PET

PVC

PE Foam

Cloth

Non-woven

PP

Paper

None

Others

Segment by Application

Daily Commodities

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Device

Construction

Appliances

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Double Faced Adhesive Tape

1.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Segment By Product Category

1.2.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Category (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thin Double Coated Tapes

1.2.3 Thin Transfer Tapes

1.2.4 Foam Tapes

1.2.5 Fastening Material

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Daily Commodities

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Medical Device

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Appliances

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size

1.5.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Double Faced Adhesive Tape Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 TESA

7.2.1 TESA Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 TESA Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nitto Denko

7.3.1 Nitto Denko Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nitto Denko Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Berry Plastics

7.4.1 Berry Plastics Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Berry Plastics Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SEKISUI

7.5.1 SEKISUI Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SEKISUI Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lintec

7.6.1 Lintec Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lintec Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Flexcon

7.7.1 Flexcon Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Flexcon Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Shurtape

7.8.1 Shurtape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Shurtape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Intertape

7.9.1 Intertape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Intertape Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Scapa Group

7.10.1 Scapa Group Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Scapa Group Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Yem Chio

7.12 Adhesives Research

7.13 KK Enterprise

7.14 BO.MA

7.15 DeWAL

7.16 Zhongshan Crown

8 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Double Faced Adhesive Tape

8.4 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Distributors List

9.3 Double Faced Adhesive Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Forecast

11.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/592713

About Us

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their Requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,

E182AN, United Kingdom

Call: +44 20 3286 1546