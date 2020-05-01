Global Engine Air Filter Market To Witness Incredible Growth By 2022

Over the coming years, the competition within this market is likely to increase significantly due to constant entry of small-sized players. However, international participants will be able to maintain their positions in the global market, owing to features, quality, and services, they offer. The technological advancements and mergers and acquisitions between the manufacturers and suppliers may also intensify the rivalry between players in the near future, notes the research study.

The global engine air filter market is gaining substantially from the continual growth of the automotive industry. The advancements in the new generation engines are also boosting this market substantially. This research report offers an assessment of the global market for engine air filters at the global as well as regional levels and make future predictions in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) during the period from 2017 to 2022. The study examines the drivers, restraining factors, challenges, and the opportunities in this market to determine its future status. The impact of these factors on the uptake rate of engine air filters across the world during the forecast period is also examined in this report in context of the global and regional markets.

The research report consists of a thorough assessment of the complete value chain of engine air filters, which provides an exhaustive view of the global market for engine air filters. It also encompasses an evaluation of the attractiveness of this market, in which, the end users are studied on the basis of their rate of the growth, market size, and general attractiveness.

Global Engine Air Filter Market: Segmentation

The research study presents a conclusive overview of the global market for engine air filters by analyzing it on the basis of various important market parameters, including the type of the media filter, type of vehicle, sales channel, and the geographical spread of this market. Based on the type of the media filter, the market is categorized into paper/cellulose filter, gauze filter, synthetic oil filter, foam filter, and stainless steel mesh filter. By the type of the vehicle, the market is bifurcated into compact vehicle, mid-sized vehicle, premium vehicle, luxury vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. On the basis of the sales channel, the market is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.

Based on the geographical spread of the global market for engine air filters, the research report has considered Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil), the Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Israel, South Africa, and GCC countries), North America (the U.S. and Canada), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (South Korea, Australia, China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, and Nordic countries), and Japan as the key segments of this market.

The research report further offers the estimated size of the worldwide market for engine air filters for 2017 and makes predictions for the period of the forecast. The global market size of engine air filter has been provided in terms of revenue and kilo tons. The market figures have been estimated on the basis of the key segments of engine air filter and the market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The research study also includes an in-depth assessment of the highly competitive business landscape in the global market for engine air filters by reviewing the profiles of the leading market players and studying their existing and upcoming projects. Sogefi SpA, Donaldson Co. Inc., Mahle International GmbH, UFI Filters Spa, MANN+HUMMEL, Cummins Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., K & N Engineering Inc., Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch are some of the leading participants in this market, mentioned in this research study.

