Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Share, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

“Global Flame Retardant Textile Market research report” is prepared based on the competent evaluation of the market status and business performance. The report introduces the market definition. Study acts as a valid source, when assessing the main classification and classification share of the market. Furthermore, contextual factors such as capacity production overview, production market share, demand overview, import and export consumption amongst others are thoroughly examined during the study. Besides this, data on specifics including product history development overview as well as market development overview are also featured in the study. On the other hand, the study takes a closer look at the import and export status, region -wise market performance and market development trend assessment.

The information on key business factors such as upstream and downstream industry analysis addresses the strategic concerns of the industry. Thus, upstream raw materials price analysis, raw materials market analysis and raw materials market trend analysis forms an important part of the study. Moreover, when weighing up on the downstream market the study assesses factors such as downstream market analysis, downstream demand analysis and downstream market trend analysis. Likewise, the conduct of the assessment is intelligently aligned with industry plan and policy analysis, competitive landscape and market development trend.

This report focuses on Flame Retardant Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Retardant Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Dupont, Teijin Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Toray, Royal Tencate N.V., Westex By Milliken, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., PBI Performance Products Inc., Lenzing AG, Solvay S.A., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc, Kaneka Corporation

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Inherent Flame Retardant Textile, Treated Flame Retardant Textile

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Flame Retardant Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flame Retardant Textile

1.2 Flame Retardant Textile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inherent Flame Retardant Textile

1.2.3 Treated Flame Retardant Textile

1.3 Flame Retardant Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flame Retardant Textile Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Defense & Public Safety Services

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Size

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Textile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Flame Retardant Textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flame Retardant Textile Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flame Retardant Textile Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

