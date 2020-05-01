Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flexible Elastomeric Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Elastomeric Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Armacell

K-FLEX

NMC

Zotefoams

Kaimann

Aeroflex USA

Union Foam

Thermaflex

Durkee

Huamei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

NBR Based Elastomeric Foam

EPDM Based Elastomeric Foam

Chloroprene Based Elastomeric Foam

Others

Segment by Application

HVAC

Plumbing

Refrigeration

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Elastomeric Foam

1.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 NBR Based Elastomeric Foam

1.2.3 EPDM Based Elastomeric Foam

1.2.4 Chloroprene Based Elastomeric Foam

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 HVAC

1.3.3 Plumbing

1.3.4 Refrigeration

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Size

1.5.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production

3.4.1 North America Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production

3.5.1 Europe Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible Elastomeric Foam Business

7.1 Armacell

7.1.1 Armacell Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Armacell Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 K-FLEX

7.2.1 K-FLEX Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 K-FLEX Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NMC

7.3.1 NMC Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NMC Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zotefoams

7.4.1 Zotefoams Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zotefoams Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kaimann

7.5.1 Kaimann Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kaimann Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Aeroflex USA

7.6.1 Aeroflex USA Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Aeroflex USA Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Union Foam

7.7.1 Union Foam Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Union Foam Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Thermaflex

7.8.1 Thermaflex Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Thermaflex Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Durkee

7.9.1 Durkee Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Durkee Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Huamei

7.10.1 Huamei Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Huamei Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flexible Elastomeric Foam

8.4 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Distributors List

9.3 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Forecast

11.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

