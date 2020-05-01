Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market 2019: Latest Innovation, Technology, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Trends & Forecast to 2024
Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.
The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.
On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.
The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Raytheon Company
Thales Group
Battelle Memorial Institute
Rafael
SST
Safran Electronics & Defense
Rheinmetall AG
ELTA Systems Ltd
Acoem Group
Databuoy Corporation
CILAS
Qinetiq North America
Microflown Avisa B.V.
Shooter Detection Systems LLC
Safety Dynamics Inc
Information System Technologies
V5 Systems Inc
This study considers the Gunshot Detection Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Fixed System
Vehicle Mounted System
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Homeland
Defense
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Gunshot Detection Systems market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Gunshot Detection Systems market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
