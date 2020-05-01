Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Total Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan

CRS Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

Island Pyrochemical Industries

Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

Aerocon Systems

Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs

RCS Rocket Motor Components

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Free radical polymerization

Anionic polymerization

Segment by Application

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB)

1.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Free radical polymerization

1.2.3 Anionic polymerization

1.3 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction & Civil Engineering

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production

3.4.1 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production

3.5.1 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Business

7.1 Evonik

7.1.1 Evonik Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Evonik Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Total Cray Valley

7.2.1 Total Cray Valley Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Total Cray Valley Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Idemitsu Kosan

7.3.1 Idemitsu Kosan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Idemitsu Kosan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 CRS Chemicals

7.4.1 CRS Chemicals Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 CRS Chemicals Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Emerald Performance Materials

7.5.1 Emerald Performance Materials Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Emerald Performance Materials Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Island Pyrochemical Industries

7.6.1 Island Pyrochemical Industries Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Island Pyrochemical Industries Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

7.7.1 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Aerocon Systems

7.8.1 Aerocon Systems Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Aerocon Systems Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs

7.9.1 Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 RCS Rocket Motor Components

7.10.1 RCS Rocket Motor Components Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 RCS Rocket Motor Components Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB)

8.4 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Distributors List

9.3 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

