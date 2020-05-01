Global Larvicides Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Larvicides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Larvicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Larvicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Certis USA

Central Garden & Pet Company

Nufarm

Russell Ipm

Eli Lilly

Summit Chemical

Gowan Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biocontrol agents

Chemical agents

Insect growth regulators

Other control methods

Segment by Application

Public health

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Livestock

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Larvicides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Larvicides

1.2 Larvicides Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Larvicides Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Biocontrol agents

1.2.3 Chemical agents

1.2.4 Insect growth regulators

1.2.5 Other control methods

1.3 Larvicides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Larvicides Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Public health

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Livestock

1.4 Global Larvicides Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Larvicides Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Larvicides Market Size

1.5.1 Global Larvicides Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Larvicides Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Larvicides Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Larvicides Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Larvicides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Larvicides Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Larvicides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Larvicides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Larvicides Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Larvicides Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Larvicides Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Larvicides Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Larvicides Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Larvicides Production

3.4.1 North America Larvicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Larvicides Production

3.5.1 Europe Larvicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Larvicides Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Larvicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Larvicides Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Larvicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Larvicides Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Larvicides Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Larvicides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Larvicides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Larvicides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Larvicides Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Larvicides Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Larvicides Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Larvicides Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Larvicides Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Larvicides Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Larvicides Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Larvicides Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Larvicides Business

7.1 Bayer

7.1.1 Bayer Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bayer Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Syngenta

7.2.1 Syngenta Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Syngenta Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sumitomo Chemical

7.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

7.5.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Certis USA

7.6.1 Certis USA Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Certis USA Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Central Garden & Pet Company

7.7.1 Central Garden & Pet Company Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Central Garden & Pet Company Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nufarm

7.8.1 Nufarm Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nufarm Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Russell Ipm

7.9.1 Russell Ipm Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Russell Ipm Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Eli Lilly

7.10.1 Eli Lilly Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Eli Lilly Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Summit Chemical

7.12 Gowan Company

8 Larvicides Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Larvicides Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Larvicides

8.4 Larvicides Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Larvicides Distributors List

9.3 Larvicides Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Larvicides Market Forecast

11.1 Global Larvicides Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Larvicides Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Larvicides Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Larvicides Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Larvicides Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Larvicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Larvicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Larvicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Larvicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Larvicides Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Larvicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Larvicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Larvicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Larvicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Larvicides Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Larvicides Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

