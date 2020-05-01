Global Organic Cocoa Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Organic Cocoa Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Organic Cocoa market. Organic cocoa has many nutritional benefits such as more fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and many other minerals. Moreover it also contains antioxidants, which helps to protect skin. Organic cocoa also helps to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Organic cocoa is produced and processed through natural techniques such as crops rotation, biological crop protection, green manure and compost. On the one hand, implementing organic production and becoming certified can be expensive, especially for small holders, and the return on investment may not be high. On the other hand, it could increase yields and improve quality.

The global average price of Organic Cocoa varied largely, from 2500 USD/MT to 3900 USD/MT. As an agricultural product, the price of Organic Cocoa is largely influenced by the weather and harvest.

The classification of Organic Cocoa includes Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder and Cocoa Butter. Cocoa Powder represent nearly 69.63% Market share, followed by Cocoa Liquor with market share of 21.06%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.31% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.32%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Cocoa market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 540 million by 2024, from US$ 300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic Cocoa business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Cocoa market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa Butter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Barry Callebaut

Olam

Cargill

SunOpta

Blommer

BT Cocoa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

