Global Plastic Straps Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Plastic Straps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Straps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Straps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Signode

M.J.Maillis Group

Dynaric

Cordstrap

FROMM Group

Samuel Strapping

Youngsun

Mosca

Scientex Berhad

Polychem

Teufelberger

Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co

Packware

Polivektris

Strapack

Linder

STEK

TITAN Umreifungstechnik

Cyklop

Hiroyuki Industries

Baole

EMBALCER

PAC Strapping Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PP

PET

Segment by Application

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Other Industries

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Plastic Straps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Straps

1.2 Plastic Straps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Straps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PP

1.2.3 PET

1.3 Plastic Straps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Straps Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wood Industry

1.3.3 Paper Industry

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Textile Industry

1.3.6 Other Industries

1.4 Global Plastic Straps Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Plastic Straps Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Plastic Straps Market Size

1.5.1 Global Plastic Straps Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plastic Straps Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Plastic Straps Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Straps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plastic Straps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plastic Straps Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Straps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plastic Straps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Straps Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plastic Straps Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Straps Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Plastic Straps Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Plastic Straps Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Plastic Straps Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Straps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Plastic Straps Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Straps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Plastic Straps Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Plastic Straps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Plastic Straps Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Plastic Straps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Plastic Straps Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Straps Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Plastic Straps Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Plastic Straps Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Plastic Straps Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Plastic Straps Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Straps Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Plastic Straps Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Plastic Straps Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Plastic Straps Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Plastic Straps Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Plastic Straps Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Plastic Straps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Straps Business

7.1 Signode

7.1.1 Signode Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Signode Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 M.J.Maillis Group

7.2.1 M.J.Maillis Group Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 M.J.Maillis Group Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dynaric

7.3.1 Dynaric Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dynaric Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cordstrap

7.4.1 Cordstrap Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cordstrap Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 FROMM Group

7.5.1 FROMM Group Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 FROMM Group Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Samuel Strapping

7.6.1 Samuel Strapping Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Samuel Strapping Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Youngsun

7.7.1 Youngsun Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Youngsun Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mosca

7.8.1 Mosca Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mosca Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Scientex Berhad

7.9.1 Scientex Berhad Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Scientex Berhad Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Polychem

7.10.1 Polychem Plastic Straps Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Plastic Straps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Polychem Plastic Straps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Teufelberger

7.12 Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co

7.13 Packware

7.14 Polivektris

7.15 Strapack

7.16 Linder

7.17 STEK

7.18 TITAN Umreifungstechnik

7.19 Cyklop

7.20 Hiroyuki Industries

7.21 Baole

7.22 EMBALCER

7.23 PAC Strapping Products

8 Plastic Straps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastic Straps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Straps

8.4 Plastic Straps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Plastic Straps Distributors List

9.3 Plastic Straps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Plastic Straps Market Forecast

11.1 Global Plastic Straps Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Plastic Straps Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Plastic Straps Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Plastic Straps Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Plastic Straps Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Plastic Straps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Plastic Straps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Plastic Straps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Plastic Straps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Plastic Straps Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Plastic Straps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Plastic Straps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Plastic Straps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Plastic Straps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Plastic Straps Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Plastic Straps Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

