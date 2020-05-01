Global Potting Compound Market Report 2019 By Market Revenue, Key Manufacturers, Demand, Supply, Growth Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast Analysis till 2024

Global Potting Compound Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Potting compound, also known as electronic glue, is a widely called. For electronic components bonding, sealing, potting and coating protection. Potting is liquid before not curing, with liquidity, glue viscosity according to product quality, performance, different production processes vary. Potting completely cured before it can achieve its using value, after curing can play the effects of waterproof, dustproof, insulation, thermal conductivity, confidentiality, anti-corrosion, temperature, shock.

The down-stream applications here is continuing developing. So, its sales growth rate is 7.37% in 2015. The main drivers of the market here are: economic developing and its applications, also the development of the technology, especially in the emerging market. There are many potting compound companies in the world? and the top three players are Dow Corning, Henkel and ACC in 2015. And the market share of them are 14.99%, 14.77% and 8.74%.

The potting compound market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share. They competitive to get a bigger market share through their quantity products and advance technology.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Corning

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Elantas Beck Southeast Asia Ltd.

Master Bond Inc.

H.B.Fuller

Dymax Corporation

Electrolube

Wevo-Chemie

Mitsubishi Chemical

MG Chemicals

Threebond

EFI Polymers

Huitian New Materials

Kangda New Materials

This study considers the Potting Compound value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Energy & Power

Automotive

Electrical

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Potting Compound market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Potting Compound market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

