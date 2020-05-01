Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market 2019 By Innovations, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Investment Pockets, Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Temperature Controlled Packaging is the latest design in Packaging, for temperature controlled products. Temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) is one element of the cold chain. TCP is designed and validated to rigorous standards to keep products within a specific temperature range for a given time period. North America is the largest market of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions, with a market value share nearly 29.59% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.42% in 2016. China is another important production market of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions.
Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare. Report data showed that 59.50% of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market demand in Food and Beverages, 40.50% in Healthcare in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2812800
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
DHL
FedEx Corp.
Sonoco Products Company
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
Pelican Biothermal
Cold Chain Technologies
Softbox
va-Q-tec AG
Saeplast
Sofrigam SA Ltd.
Snyder Industries Inc.
ACH Foam Technologies, LLC
Cryopak
Inmark Packaging
Tempack
This study considers the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Active Systems
Passive Systems
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2812800
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions by Players
4 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 DHL
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Product Offered
11.1.3 DHL Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 DHL News
11.2 FedEx Corp.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Product Offered
11.2.3 FedEx Corp. Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 FedEx Corp. News
11.3 Sonoco Products Company
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Product Offered
11.3.3 Sonoco Products Company Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sonoco Products Company News
11.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Product Offered
11.4.3 AmerisourceBergen Corp. Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AmerisourceBergen Corp. News
11.5 Pelican Biothermal
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Product Offered
11.5.3 Pelican Biothermal Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Pelican Biothermal News
11.6 Cold Chain Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Product Offered
11.6.3 Cold Chain Technologies Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Cold Chain Technologies News
11.7 Softbox
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Product Offered
11.7.3 Softbox Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Softbox News
…Continued
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.