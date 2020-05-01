Global Total Hip Replacement Market Insight 2019 | Development Research and Survey

A hip replacement is an invasive surgical procedure, used to remove a diseased or fractured hip joint and replace it with an artificial joint or prosthesis. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common factors for hip diseases. Structures within the hip (such as the cartilage or bony joint surfaces) may get damaged due to overuse, trauma, or certain conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, tumors, and so on. This may lead to degenerative changes within the hip which can lead to osteoarthritis.

With developed medical and manufacturing technology, USA and Europe are the major supplier of Direct Anterior Hip Replacement. Manufacturers from these two regions have occupied about 80% of the global market.

In 2018, the global Total Hip Replacement market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Total Hip Replacement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Total Hip Replacement development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal Material

Alloy Material

Resin Material

Market segment by Application, split into

Age Below 45

Age 45-65

Age Above 65

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Total Hip Replacement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Total Hip Replacement development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Total Hip Replacement are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

