Global Truck Telematics Market 2019 By Technological Advancements, Investment, Development Trends, Market Future Predictions, Regions and Future Opportunities till 2024

Global Truck Telematics Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software. Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform. There are mainly two type product of truck telematics market: plug and play telematics and hardwired install telematics. Plug and play telematics accounts the largest proportion and will has faster growing rate.

Geographically, the global truck telematics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa The North America held the largest share in the global truck telematics products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 34% in 2016. The next is Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

Hirain Technologies

This study considers the Truck Telematics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Truck Telematics market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Truck Telematics market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Truck Telematics Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Truck Telematics by Players

4 Truck Telematics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Truck Telematics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Trimble

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Truck Telematics Product Offered

11.1.3 Trimble Truck Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Trimble News

11.2 Wabco

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Truck Telematics Product Offered

11.2.3 Wabco Truck Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Buiness Overview

11.2.5 Wabco News

11.3 Continental

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Truck Telematics Product Offered

11.3.3 Continental Truck Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Continental News

11.4 CalAmp

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Truck Telematics Product Offered

11.4.3 CalAmp Truck Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 CalAmp News

11.5 Delphi

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Truck Telematics Product Offered

11.5.3 Delphi Truck Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Delphi News

11.6 Bosch

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Truck Telematics Product Offered

11.6.3 Bosch Truck Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Bosch News

11.7 GEOTAB

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Truck Telematics Product Offered

11.7.3 GEOTAB Truck Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 GEOTAB News

…Continued

