Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik Industries

Sabic

Solvay

Hexcel

Royal Tencate

SGL Group

Teijin

Celanese

BASF

Victrex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)

1.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Segment By Fiber Type

1.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Growth Rate Comparison By Fiber Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Sports & Leisure

1.4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production

3.4.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production

3.5.1 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Business

7.1 Evonik Industries

7.1.1 Evonik Industries Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Evonik Industries Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sabic

7.2.1 Sabic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sabic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Solvay

7.3.1 Solvay Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Solvay Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hexcel

7.4.1 Hexcel Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hexcel Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Royal Tencate

7.5.1 Royal Tencate Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Royal Tencate Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SGL Group

7.6.1 SGL Group Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SGL Group Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Teijin

7.7.1 Teijin Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Teijin Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Celanese

7.8.1 Celanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Celanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BASF Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Victrex

7.10.1 Victrex Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Victrex Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)

8.4 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Distributors List

9.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

