Global Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Market 2019 | FIGARO, AMS AG, Alphasense, Drgerwerk, Honeywell, Aeroqual, Siemens, Extech

VOC molecules are complex and easily broken down by high energy photons. VOC sensors use a bright ultraviolet light source to knock electrons out of the VOC molecule; the electrons are measured and their flow indicates that VOC molecules are present at the sensor. Each specific type of VOC molecule has an ionization potential (IP) value that represents the amount of energy necessary to liberate an electron; this value is measured in electron volts, or eV. PID sensors have a specified level of energy, also measured in eV.



The Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors.

This report presents the worldwide Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FIGARO

AMS AG

Alphasense

Drgerwerk

Honeywell

Aeroqual

Siemens

Extech

Global Detection Systems

USHIO

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Breakdown Data by Type

Sensors

Monitors



Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Process Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Air Purification & Monitoring

Leak Detection

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

…



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensors and Monitors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

