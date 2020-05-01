Global Yoga Wear Market Status, Analysis and Opportunity 2019 – 2025

The Yoga Wear Market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yoga Wear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yoga Wear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The alignment of business performance with key market players provides clarity on its progress. Thus, when addressing the market share of the prominent vendors’ factors such as company profile, product picture, product specifications, product application evaluation, capacity, production, cost, price, production value and others are assessed thoroughly. Research not only examines the new projects but also explores the investment feasibility of these projects Data on proven marketing channel provides contextual information on the status, characteristics as well as development trend of effectives channels in the “Global Yoga Wear Market”.

SWOT analysis conducted on the key market players brings to the table the strengths, weaknesses, threats and the emerging opportunities. Advance knowledge on market entry strategies further offers the report an updated look. Perfect harmonization of the information on economic environment that influences the market adds credibility to the overall information.

The following manufacturers are covered: Manduka, Adidas, Nike, PUMA, Under Armour, VF Corporation (VFC), Amer Sports, ASICS America Corporation, Columbia Sportswear, Eddie Bauer, Everlast Worldwide, Hanesbrands, HuggerMugger, La Vie Boheme Yoga, YogaDirect

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Cotton, Synthetics, Cotton-Synthetic Blends

Segment by Application: Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Yoga Wear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yoga Wear

1.2 Yoga Wear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Yoga Wear Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cotton

1.2.3 Synthetics

1.2.4 Cotton-Synthetic Blends

1.3 Yoga Wear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Yoga Wear Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.3 Global Yoga Wear Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Yoga Wear Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Yoga Wear Market Size

1.4.1 Global Yoga Wear Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Yoga Wear Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Yoga Wear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Yoga Wear Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Yoga Wear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Yoga Wear Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Yoga Wear Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Yoga Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yoga Wear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Yoga Wear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

..

