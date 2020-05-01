Gold Infused Beauty Products Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2017-2027 by FMI

Gold used in various skin diseases and arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory property. Anti-aging property leads to its high use of gold in the large range of cosmetics. The global gold infused beauty products market is expected to have significant growth rate, attributed to growing cosmetic industry, the rapid rate of urbanization, and changing the lifestyle of consumers. North America has substantial growth in the global gold infused beauty products market, owing to high demand for exclusive cosmetics and high per capita income.

Global Gold Infused Beauty Products Market Dynamics: The growth of the global gold infused beauty products market is driven by growing demand for cosmetics and increasing investments in personal care industry. Macroeconomic factors such as changing lifestyle, growing economy, rapid rate of urbanization, increasing per capita income, and increasing employment rate driving the global gold infused beauty products market. The properties of gold such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant fueling the demand of gold infused beauty products market. However, the high cost of gold leads to increase in the cost of final products, which, in turn, results in restraining the global gold infused beauty products market. Some of the factors trending the global gold infused beauty products market include mergers & acquisitions and geographical expansion by gold infused beauty products market players. The company operates in the gold infused beauty products market have significantly high opportunity in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe, attributed to comparatively high per capita income of the consumers across the region then rest of the world.

Global Gold Infused Beauty Products Market Segmentation: The global gold infused beauty products market is segmented on the basis of product category, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product category, the global gold infused beauty products market segmented as skin care, hair care, and make-up cosmetics. Skincare segment is further fragmented into face care products, eye care products, and body care products. Among the product categories, skin care segment has relatively high revenue share over the forecast period. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global gold infused beauty products market is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, brand outlet, specialty stores direct sale, and e-Commerce. Among distribution channel segment, the e-Commerce segment is expected to expand at a substantial growth rate. Based on gender, the global gold infused beauty products market segmented as men and women, wherein, women segment is expected to be dominant segment over the forecast period.

Based on the product category, the global gold infused beauty products market is segmented into:

Skin Care Products Face Care Products Oils Creams Serums Cleansers Eye Care Products Body Care Products

Hair Care Products

Make-up Cosmetics

Based on distribution channel, the global gold infused beauty products market is segmented into:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty stores

Brand Outlet

Direct Sale

E-Commerce

Based on gender, the global gold infused beauty products market is segmented into:

Men

Women

Global Gold Infused Beauty Products Market Regional Outlook: Based on the geographies, the global gold infused beauty products market is fragmented into seven regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for a relatively high share of the gold-infused beauty products market followed by Western Europe, attributed to relatively high per capita income of consumers in across the regions. Rest of the world is expected to have comparatively low revenue share in global gold infused beauty products market. Overall, the outlook for the global gold infused beauty products market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, changing lifestyle and increasing per capita income of consumers being counterfeiting factors.

Global Gold Infused Beauty Products Market Player: Some of the key players in the global gold infused beauty products market include Unilever (Ponds), L’core Paris, Black Pearl,Oro Gold Cosmetics, Allegresse, Farsali – Beauty with Benefits, Glod elements, CHANTECAILLE BEAUTÉ and L’Oréal.