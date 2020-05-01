Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

Graft versus host disease (GvHD) occurs following a donor stem cell transplant. GvHD is a frequent complication of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation using tissue from another person. Before transplantation, cells from possible donors are screened to understand how well donors’ cells match with that of the recipients. Stem cell transplantation is used to treat various diseases related to the blood. The procedure involves replacing diseased or damaged cells with healthy cells from a donor. A donor’s stem cells contain white blood cells (T cells) that help fight infections. Graft versus host disease occurs when these T cells attack the patient’s own tissues, as the donated cells recognize the patient’s body cells as foreign tissue. Graft versus host disease affects different parts of the patient’s body. It most commonly affects the digestive system, liver, and skin. It is tough to predict who might develop graft versus host disease after a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Chances of a graft versus host disease are reduced or symptoms are milder if the donor’s cells match closely with that of the recipient’s.

Graft versus host disease is a major cause of morbidity and mortality following stem cell transplants. Research findings suggest that even after treatments with intensive immunosuppressive therapy, 50% to 70% of patients transplanted from unrelated donors and 30% to 50% of patients transplanted from fully matched sibling donors develop some level of graft versus host disease. At present, the global graft versus host disease treatment market is expanding, due to a rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer patients. These patients are usually under chemotherapy. The global graft versus host disease treatment market is also driven by bone marrow transplants surgeries performed globally for specific types of cancers. Rise in allogeneic type of stem cell transplants is expected to boost the graft versus host disease treatment market. However, costs related to authorization and clinical trials of treatment therapies for GvHD are expected to restrain the global graft versus host disease treatment market.

The global graft versus host disease treatment market can be segmented based on disease, product, and region. Based on disease, the graft versus host disease treatment market can be categorized into acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) and chronic graft versus host disease (cGvHD). In terms of product, the global graft versus host disease treatment market can be classified into mTOR inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, Etanercept, and Thalidomide.

Based on region, the global graft versus host disease treatment market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of region, the graft versus host disease treatment market in North America and Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid rate due to a large incidence and prevalence rate of the global graft versus host disease. For instance, a research study suggests that around 30% to 50% of hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients develop acute GVHD. That translates to 5500 patients/year who will develop acute GVHD. Eventually, around 50% of patients with acute graft versus host disease have manifestations of chronic graft versus host disease. The global graft versus host disease treatment market in Europe is also estimated to expand due to a rise in the geriatric population with cancer disease, improvements in medical research, and increase in clinical trials. The graft versus host disease treatment market in various geographies is specifically driven by the adoption of advanced technologies in cancer treatment, increase in awareness about diseases, and rise in the number of chemotherapy treatments.

Some of the key players operating in the global graft versus host disease treatment market include Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, Astellas Pharma, Merck & Co., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Abbott, and Eli Lilly.

