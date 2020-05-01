Grinding Machines Market Analysis on Key Vendors and Manufacturers, Study Revenue Growth with Business Development and Forecast 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Grinding Machines Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Grinding Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Grinding Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Grinding Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amada Machine Tools Company Limited

3M Company

Toyoda Americas Corporation

Junker Group

Kellenberger & Co. AG

ANCA Pty Ltd.

DANOBAT Group

WMW Machinery Company

Koyo Machinery USA. Inc.

Delapena Group

Okuma Corporation

Korber AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cylindrical

Surface

Gear

Tool & Cutter

Bench

Jig

Belt

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Machine Tools & Parts Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Others

Table of Contents

1 Grinding Machines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Grinding Machines

1.2 Grinding Machines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cylindrical

1.2.3 Surface

1.2.4 Gear

1.2.5 Tool & Cutter

1.2.6 Bench

1.2.7 Jig

1.2.8 Belt

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Grinding Machines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Grinding Machines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Machine Tools & Parts Manufacturing

1.3.7 Shipbuilding

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Grinding Machines Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Grinding Machines Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Grinding Machines Market Size

1.5.1 Global Grinding Machines Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Grinding Machines Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Grinding Machines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Grinding Machines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Grinding Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Grinding Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Grinding Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Grinding Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grinding Machines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Grinding Machines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Grinding Machines Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Grinding Machines Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Grinding Machines Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Grinding Machines Production

3.4.1 North America Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Grinding Machines Production

3.5.1 Europe Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Grinding Machines Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Grinding Machines Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Grinding Machines Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Grinding Machines Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Grinding Machines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Grinding Machines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Grinding Machines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Grinding Machines Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Grinding Machines Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Grinding Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Grinding Machines Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Grinding Machines Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Grinding Machines Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Grinding Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Grinding Machines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grinding Machines Business

7.1 Amada Machine Tools Company Limited

7.1.1 Amada Machine Tools Company Limited Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amada Machine Tools Company Limited Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 3M Company

7.2.1 3M Company Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 3M Company Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Toyoda Americas Corporation

7.3.1 Toyoda Americas Corporation Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Toyoda Americas Corporation Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Junker Group

7.4.1 Junker Group Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Junker Group Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kellenberger & Co. AG

7.5.1 Kellenberger & Co. AG Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kellenberger & Co. AG Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ANCA Pty Ltd.

7.6.1 ANCA Pty Ltd. Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ANCA Pty Ltd. Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DANOBAT Group

7.7.1 DANOBAT Group Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DANOBAT Group Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 WMW Machinery Company

7.8.1 WMW Machinery Company Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 WMW Machinery Company Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Koyo Machinery USA. Inc.

7.9.1 Koyo Machinery USA. Inc. Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Koyo Machinery USA. Inc. Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Delapena Group

7.10.1 Delapena Group Grinding Machines Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Grinding Machines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Delapena Group Grinding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Okuma Corporation

7.12 Korber AG

8 Grinding Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Grinding Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Grinding Machines

8.4 Grinding Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Grinding Machines Distributors List

9.3 Grinding Machines Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Grinding Machines Market Forecast

11.1 Global Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Grinding Machines Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Grinding Machines Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Grinding Machines Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Grinding Machines Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Grinding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Grinding Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Grinding Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Grinding Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Grinding Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Grinding Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Grinding Machines Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Grinding Machines Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

