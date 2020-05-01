Growth of 5G Infrastructure Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “up to ten times current 4G networks;” “Low-band 5G” and “Mid-band 5G” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.

E2E network slicing is a foundation to support diversified 5G services and is key to 5G network architecture evolution. Based on NFV and SDN, physical infrastructure of the future network architecture consists of sites and three-layer DCs. Sites support multiple modes (such as 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi) in the form of macro, micro, and pico base stations to implement the RAN real time function. These functions have high requirements for computing capability and real time performance and require the inclusion of specific dedicated hardware. Threelayer cloud DC consists of computing and storage resources. The bottom layer is the central office DC, which is closest in relative proximity to the base station side. The second layer is the local DC, and the upper layer is the regional DC, with each layer of arranged DCs connected through transport networks.

According to diversified service requirements, networks generate corresponding network topologies and a series of network function sets (network slices) for each corresponding service type using NFV on a unified physical infrastructure. Each network slice is derived from a unified physical network infrastructure, which greatly reduces subsequent operators’ network construction costs. Network slices feature a logical arrangement and are separated as individual structures, which allows for heavily customizable service functions and independent OandM.

The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to 5G infrastructure vendors.

The growth of the 5G infrastructure market in North America is likely to be propelled by the growing demand for 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, AR and VR devices, and tablets. Faster connectivity is the most critical requirement for these devices. In North America, the industry segment adopted the high-level automation with the implementation of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine communication (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. For these technologies, high-speed data transfer rate is required to carry out the assigned tasks. In such cases, 5G-enabled data network will serve the purpose. However, companies face major technological design challenges such as power dissipation in massive multiple input and multiple output (MIMO) and inter-cell interference.

According to this study, over the next five years the 5G Infrastructure market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 5G Infrastructure business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 5G Infrastructure market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Femtocell

Pico Cell

Macro Cell

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

Logistics and Shipping

Security and Surveilance

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (SE)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Mediatek (TW)

Cisco (US)

Cavium (US)

Qorvo (US)

Huawei (CN)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 5G Infrastructure market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 5G Infrastructure market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G Infrastructure players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G Infrastructure with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 5G Infrastructure submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

