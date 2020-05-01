Growth of Educational Software in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Educational Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the courseware or educational application.

Scope of the Report:

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Education, in 2009 there were 10.64 million primary and secondary full-time teachers and 179.40 million primary and secondary school students. Such a large number of primary and secondary students gave birth to a huge market demand. The potential market capacity is extremely large. While the ratio of investment in the education sector and the China whole GDP is only 4.15% (2014), which is about half the developed countries. Compared with India, Thailand and other developing countries, it is still a wide gap. Taking into account the great volume of China’s economy and rapid growth in the future of China’s GDP, there still have at least one time space for the development of expenditure on education.

The main procurement area of educational software are still concentrated in the information leading comparison of large and medium-sized cities. From the regional distribution of demand, East China, North China, South China is relatively strong, the western region is weak, and urban and rural differences are relatively large.

The global Educational Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Educational Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Educational Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Educational Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Neusoft

Wisedu

Jucheng

Kingsun

Hongen

Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology

Zhengfang Software

Kingosoft

Beijing China Education Star Technology

IntelHouse Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

K-12 Educational Software

University Education Software

Adult Education Software

Elderly Education Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Quality-oriented Education Software

Examination-oriented Education Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

