Growth of Embedded Security For Internet Of Things Market Projected to Amplify at US$ 11,125 Mn During 2017-2027

Rising number of devices which are being associated through IoT network is considered as a vital factor propelling demand for embedded security for IoT. Additionally, increasing strength of cyber-attacks on IoT devices as well as on networks combined with the introduction of revised industry guidelines to utilize embedded hardware solutions are noticed as major driving factors of embedded systems for IoT. The embedded security for IoT is forecasted to move towards delivering security to hyper-connected technologies. A recent report on embedded security for Internet of Things developed by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers such critical things in it.

The report reveals, the global embedded security for internet of things held US$ 2,525 Mn in 2016 and is projected to secure almost US$ 11,125 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is anticipated to exhibit high double-digit CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2027), in terms of revenues. The market in APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) is anticipated to reflect comparatively higher expansion throughout the forecast period, in terms of value.

Dynamics of Market

The controller chip segment is projected to procure more than four-fifth share of the market, in terms of revenues, exhibiting staggering double-digit CAGR throughout the assessment period. In terms of revenues, the segment is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to generate incremental dollar opportunity of over US$ 6,800 Mn during 2017-2027.

The use of embedded security for IoT in connected cars is projected to expand at significant growth rate during the assessment period. Embedded security systems for IoT worth nearly US$ 687 Mn were used in connected cars in the year 2016.

Automotive industry, by vertical type is anticipated to retain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period, securing almost one-third revenue share by the end of 2027.

Regional Segmentation

Moreover, the North America is anticipated to remain most lucrative regions for embedded security for Internet of Things market throughout the assessment period. The market in this region has secured nearly US$ 773 Mn in the year 2016 and secured nearly one-third revenue share of the market. In terms of revenue, the North America region is anticipated to retain its dominance over the assessment period. Rising utilization of IoT devices has led to increased security concerns, thereby numerous government regulatory bodies in US region have allotted security guidelines for IoT solution providers throughout various verticals. During this period, the market for embedded security for Internet of Things in Western Europe region is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 1,677 Mn by the end of 2027, procuring staggering CGAR throughout the assessment period. Further, number of government authorities in different countries are ensuring that device manufacturers execute better security programs in order to secure cyber-attack on IoT networks and devices.

Competitive Landscape

Blackberry, a Canadian telecom service provider introduced an IoT platform based on cloud technology with device management features allowing data collection from range of networks and devices. This platform allows business partners, application developers and others to combine various aspects of IoT solutions comprising security. Primarily, the platform was directed towards shipping and automotive sector and in foreseeable period it is likely to be extended to other sectors such as healthcare and energy.

Several key market players, operating in the market are profiled in the report include, ARM Holdings Plc. (SoftBank Corp), Trend Micro Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Gemalto N.V., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Synopsys, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Inside Secure, and Cisco System Inc. The report reveal that these market players are likely to contribute more in the growth of the global market for embedded security for Internet of things.

