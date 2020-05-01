Growth of Industrial Design Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Industrial Design Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Industrial Design market. Industrial design is a process of design applied to products that are to be manufactured through techniques of mass production.

This report covered the Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interface and Interaction Design and Other Industrial Design.

For industry structure analysis, the Industrial Design industry is not concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. Regionally, China is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole Industrial Design industry.

China occupied 33.03% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.30% and 19.70% of the global total industry.

For forecast, the global Industrial Design revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6.38%. We tend to believe that this industry would have a good future, considering the current demand of Industrial Design.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Design market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 59000 million by 2024, from US$ 40700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Industrial Design business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial Design market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Product Design

Model Design and Fabrication

Other Industrial Design

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery and Equipment

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IDEO

Frog Design

Designworks

ARTOP GROUP

Designaffairs

Ammunition Group

ZIBA Design

Fuse Project

PDD

LUNAR

RandD Design

GK Design Group

RKS

BUSSE Design

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Design market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial Design market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Design players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Design with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Design submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

