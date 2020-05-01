Growth of Lubricating Oil Additives in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2026

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lubricating Oil Additives market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread across 314 with table and figures in it

Global lubricating oil additives market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

This report studies the Lubricating Oil Additives Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Lubricating Oil Additives market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

By Functional Type

Anti Wear Agents, Detergents, Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Anti-Oxidants, Extreme Pressure Additives, Rust and Corrosion Inhibitors, Pour Point Depressants (PPD), Emulsifiers, Friction Modifiers, Oxidation Inhibitors, Other

Application

Industrial Oil

Metalworking Fluid

Process Oil

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Hydraulics Fluid

Other

End-User

Industrial

Automotive

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

On the basis of functional type, the market is segmented into anti-wear agents, detergents, dispersants, viscosity index improvers, anti-oxidants, extreme pressure additives, rust and corrosion inhibitors, pour point depressants (PPD), emulsifiers, friction modifiers, oxidation inhibitors and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial oil, metalworking fluid, and process oil, engine oil, and gear oil, hydraulics fluid and other.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial and automotive. Automotive is further segmented into heavy-duty vehicles, passenger car and other.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global Lubricating Oil Additives market are listed below:

BASF SE

Evonik

Midcontinent chemical company Inc

Croda International Plc

Afton Chemical

Clariant

Eni S.P.A.

Eurolub

IPAC, Inc

BRB International

Tianhe Chemicals

Total

Chevron Corporation

Infineum international limited

Vanderbilt Chemicals

The Lubrizol Corporation

