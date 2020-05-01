Growth of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Whole grains contain the entire grain seed of a plant and are rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The difference between refined grains (such as refined wheat, white flour, and white rice) and whole grains (such as whole-wheat flour, barley, cornmeal, oats, and popcorn) is that a whole grain still contains the nutrient rich germ and the fiber rich bran. Refined grains go through a milling process that removes the bran and the germ, which eliminates most nutrients.

Fiber is a substance found in plants. Dietary fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, and grains. High fiber foods in this report contains legumes, nuts and seeds based foods and etc.

One of the major drivers for this market is the health benefits of whole grain and high fiber foods. Whole grain foods consist of all essential nutrients such as phytochemicals, fiber, selenium, potassium and magnesium. With several studies corroborating the health risks posed by excessive consumption of processed foods, consumers are increasingly including higher quantities of whole grain and fiber into their regular diet. Also growing awareness regarding health benefits offered by whole grains is encouraging the shift toward these foods. High fiber foods are also gaining from research studies highlighting the effectiveness of these foods in preventing and curing certain gastro-intestinal diseases and conditions.

Urbanization has prompted extensive changes in the ways of life and dietary habits of people across the globe. Obesity is a major concern in developed nations like the US, where a substantial portion of the population has the condition. In order to decrease the rising occurrences of such diseases, people have started adopting healthy lifestyles. In line with this, consumers in the US are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness, and paying more attention to the nutritional content of the foods they consume. The health-conscious population base demands foods which have the optimal combination of essential nutrients. As such, the demand for whole grain foods is increasing owing to their high fiber content.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory and policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Baked Foods

Cereals

Flours

Seeds and Nuts

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Online/e-Commerce

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cargill

General Mills

Nestl S.A.

Pepsico

Kellogg

Mondelez International

Flower Foods

Bob’s Red Mill

Food for Life

Grupo Bimbo

Campbell

Aunt Millie

Aryzta

Nature’s Path Foods

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

