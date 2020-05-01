Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market to be at Forefront by 2026

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary liver malignancy, accounting for 75% to 80% of liver cancers worldwide. It is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths across the globe. Excessive alcohol consumption leading to liver cirrhosis, viral infections such as hepatitis B and C, and lifestyle disorders are some of the major risk factors associated with the development of hepatocellular carcinoma. Hepatocellular carcinoma drugs are used to treat such life-threatening disorders. Sorafenib, nivolumab, regorafenib, lenvatinib, cabozantinib, and pembrolizumab are the latest available drugs for patients with advanced HCC.

Increase in the incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma and rise in mortality associated with liver cancer across the globe are major factors driving the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 42,030 new patients will be diagnosed with liver cancer in the U.S. in 2019. Out of these, three-fourths will be accountable for HCC. Similarly, approximately 31,780 liver cancer deaths are estimated to occur in 2019 in the U.S. Changing lifestyles, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and increase in the geriatric patient population are the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the number of clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma drugs by major industry players is expected to create significant opportunities in the market from 2018 to 2026. For instance, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Merck Co., & Inc., Eli Lilly, and Novartis AG are some of the industry players with a strong pipeline of drugs for hepatocellular carcinoma. However, side effects of hepatocellular carcinoma drugs and stringent regulatory scenario are expected to restrain the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market growth over the coming years.

The global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market can be segmented based on drug class, end-user, and region. Based on drug class, the market can be classified into tyrosine kinase inhibitors and PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. In terms of end-user, the global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, cancer rehabilitation centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held a prominent market share in 2017. It is likely to continue to dominate the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market during the forecast period.

The global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for dominant share of the global market between 2018 and 2026. This is attributed to a rise in the prevalence of hepatocellular carcinoma, increase in the number of deaths associated with the disease in the U.S., and increase in the number of clinical trials undertaken by manufacturers in the country. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of hepatitis B and hepatitis C leading to the development of HCC in emerging countries such as India and China is a major factor boosting the growth of the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rise in the number of baby boomers and increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes increase the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma. This is expected to drive demand for hepatocellular carcinoma drugs in the region. High incidence of viral hepatitis leading to chronic liver disease in Africa is anticipated to drive the growth of the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market in Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Exelixis, Eisai, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmith Kline, Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Amgen, among others. Market players focus on investments in R&D to develop novel drugs for the effective treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their geographical reach.

