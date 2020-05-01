Herbal Medicine Market 2019 Growth Analysis with Leading Companies- Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma and more…
Herbal medicine also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease. Traditional herbal medicines are naturally occurring, plant-derived substances with minimal or no industrial processing that have been used to treat illness within local or regional healing practices.
In consumption market, Europe and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 72.36% of the global consumption volume in total. This report focuses on Herbal Medicine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Medicine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Tsumura
Schwabe
Madaus
Weleda
Blackmores
Arkopharma
SIDO MUNCUL
Arizona Natural
Dabur
Herbal Africa
Nature’s Answer
Bio-Botanica
Potter’s
Zand
Nature Herbs
Imperial Ginseng
Yunnan Baiyao
Tongrentang
TASLY
Zhongxin
Kunming Pharma
Sanjiu
JZJT
Guangzhou Pharma
Taiji
Haiyao
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type covers
Detoxification Medicine
Antipyretic Medicine
Aigestant Medicine
Blood Circulation Medicine
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Western Herbalism
Traditional Chinese Medicine
