High demand for automation could directly or indirectly fuel the demand for Smart Fault Detection System for Power Transmission Market | 2026

Electricity is produced in power generation plants and then transferred to end consumers through various transmission and distribution lines. Electric power transmission is the mass transfer of electrical energy from power generation plants to electrical substations. Amid the power generation stations and the end consumers, electricity runs through numerous substations at various voltage levels. In electric power transmission various faults such as symmetrical, unsymmetrical, substation, and feeder faults occur occasionally. These faults are caused mainly due to bad weather conditions, equipment failures, human errors, and smoke of fires. The effects of these faults include over current flow, loss of equipment, disturbance of interconnected circuits, electrical fires and danger to handling personnel. Such transmission outages lead to lost revenue for utility companies and lost power for consumers. Transmission faults can also lead to extensive outage times over huge geographical regions.

Smart fault detection systems for power transmission are technological advanced systems to address transmission fault problem in smart ways such as automatic fault detection and diagnosis. A lot of time, energy and resources are saved with use of smart fault detection system over conventional methods of fault detection and diagnosis in power transmission lines. These systems detects and diagnoses fault very quickly and accurately. It leads to improved transmission line reliability, reduced transmission line outage time, reduced transmission line outage area, and extended shelf life of power system equipment. Valuable time and energy of restoration crew is saved due to the smart fault detection system. It provides fault detection and direction indications, which could be reported to a system operator directly.

The smart fault detection for power transmission industry is expanding considerably. Various countries such as the U.S., U.K, Sweden, Japan, Germany and Netherlands around the globe have started the use of smart fault detection systems on their power transmission lines. Certain train transportation transmission lines in Switzerland and Sweden have also been equipped with this system. Critical outage periods for industrial regions have also led to adoption of the smart fault detection system. It also helps during natural calamities as it can quickly detect faults and reduce outage period and risks. In time sensitive areas of operation, adoption of smart fault detection system has increased significantly. These systems can be configured to be automatic or to be remotely controlled by service operator. As huge dependence on human efforts is reduced, industries and utilities companies prefer this smart system over conventional fault detection systems.

Multiple efforts from South Korea, China, Malaysia and South Africa to promote the use of smart fault detection system is expected to enhance growth in these markets. High demand for automation could directly or indirectly fuel the demand for the smart detection system across the globe. As per the recent developments in Australia and New Zealand, the countries have started to apply smart fault detection systems on their national power transmission lines. Even Indian government and power utility companies have started discussing about adoption of this smart system. Oil & gas companies in Middle East have also started prospecting about the potential of these systems in their specific industries. But high installation costs and lack of awareness could confine market growth. Occurrence of regular natural calamities and time sensitive nature of global operations could further boost the adoption of smart fault detection systems. However, a positive growth trajectory is predicted for the smart fault detection system’s application in the power transmission industry.

The global smart fault detection system for power transmission market can be segmented based on the application and geography. This system can be applied mainly for substations, switching stations, circuit switchers, manual switches and remote controlled switches. Europe and North America are major markets for smart fault detection system for power transmission. The U.S., Sweden, Switzerland, Germany and Netherlands are the major drivers for the growth in the smart fault detection systems in these regions. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are in the nascent stage but are projected to register higher growth rate in the near future. Australia has fitted this system on various national and regional transmission grids in recent years.

Some of the key players in the global smart fault detection system for power transmission market include ABB Schweiz AG, ETap Inc., G&W Electric, Inc., Metrycom Communication Ltd., Osisoft LLC, Southern States LLC and Trilliant Inc.